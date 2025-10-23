How to defeat Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a tough opponent that you need to face in the game’s late stage. There are a few missions that you would need to complete before you can head to this encounter. This provides you with a healthy amount of time to grow as a trainer and increase the level of your Pokemon team.

This article will highlight the best way to defeat Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to beat Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found on a rooftop in Bleu Sector 9. Start from the Wild Zone 10 gate and then head South and take the first left and then the first right turn. Climb the Scaffolding structure to get to the top of the building. You will then need to jump toward the roof toward the purple mega aura on the Southwest side and climb down to spot the Rogue Mega Starmie.

Here is a list of things that you need to know for your battle against Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Weaknesses

Dark

Electric

Ghost

Bug

Grass

Resistances

Ice

Psychic

Fighting

Steel

Water

Fire

Attacks

Power Gem: Starmie leaps up into the sky and then smashes down on the arena at a target location

Starmie and then on the arena at a target location Water Pulse: A unidirectional ranged attack that launches circular water attacks.

A that launches circular water attacks. Charging ability: Starmie will commit to a small wind-up animation and then launch itself toward a target direction at high speed.

Starmie will commit to a animation and then at high speed. Ranged water ray: Mega Starmie can shoot a fast beam of water toward a target direction.

Beating Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Starmie's Power Gem attack can be dodged by looking for shadow on ground (Image via YouTube/@ReleaseFire)

There are a lot of different choices you can make for this battle, considering the 5 distinct weaknesses of Mega Starmie. Ampharos is one of the most effective counters that you can pick. This pick becomes even better when you utilize the Ampharosite that you have previously gained from defeating the Rogue Mega Ampharos.

Water beam attack targets only a single direction (Image via YouTube/@ReleaseFire)

At the start of the battle, use the Charge ability to open up the field and follow it up with Thunder and Thunderbolt. This is a useful chain that can pile up a lot of damage on Mega Starmie. During the cooldown, you can simply dodge Starmie’s attacks and then launch another Charge and Discharge combo to deal area-based damage.

Mega Starmie has long animations before lethal attacks (Image via YouTube/@ReleaseFire)

Mega Starmie’s leap attack is a major problem and can only be dodged if you are running around the arena. Look for a shadow on the field that marks where the Pokemon will slam down. Apart from this, Starmie’s attacks are quite quick, and the rest usually have a wind-up animation to help you prepare for a dodge. During the water beams, it is best to recall the Pokemon and concentrate on getting out of the targeted region.

The Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A is Level 59, so it is best to at least have the Pokemon leveled up to match it or higher. A more leveled up fighter can make the battle easier for you and help you win faster.

Rewards

Reward for defeating Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via YouTube/@ReleaseFire)

You will be able to receive the Starminite item after beating Rogue Mega Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This is a great tool that can be used to Mega Evolve your own Starmie during future battles.

