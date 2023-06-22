How to easily counter Chest Form Gimmighoul Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are well-acquainted with Gimmighoul at this point in the two titles' tenure. After collecting coins from its Chest and Roaming forms, players can eventually use them (999, to be precise) to evolve a captured Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. However, it appears that Game Freak also has more plans for this quixotic Pocket Monster.

From June 21, 2023, to July 2, 2023, at 4:59 PDT, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can take part in the ongoing Tera Raid event featuring Chest Form Gimmighoul as a boss.

Since Gimmighoul can appear as a 1-5-star raid boss in this event, it can be tough to overcome in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The good news is that the right counters can make the battle a much easier challenge to complete.

But which Pokemon are ideal for countering this Gimmighoul boss?

Recommended counter picks for Chest Form Gimmighoul Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Annihilape

Long considered one of the best meta picks in both Tera Raids and in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP, Annihilape is an offensive juggernaut. Its Ghost/Fighting-type elemental combination is unique among its peers, and it has moves that allow it to grow in damage output as it takes a beating.

When well-EV-trained and outfitted with the right moves and items, Annihilape can be a huge asset to defeat not only Chest Form Gimmighoul but also many other Tera Raid bosses.

Recommended loadout for Annihilape

Nature - Adamant

- Adamant EV Point Spread - 252 points into Attack and HP, 4 points in Special Defense

- 252 points into Attack and HP, 4 points in Special Defense Ability - Defiant

- Defiant Held Item - Shell Bell

- Shell Bell Tera Type - Fighting-type

- Fighting-type Moves - Bulk Up, Screech, Drain Punch, Rage Fist

The basic premise of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet build is to allow Annihilape to deal heavy amounts of damage in as short of a timespan as possible. Bulk Up and Screech allow Annihilape to increase its attack damage while lowering Gimmighoul's defense.

Drain Punch keeps Annihilape's health as high as possible when combined with a healing held item, and Rage Fist is the nuke attack that grows in power as Annihilape is damaged.

Since this Pokemon is weak to Ghost-type attacks that Gimmighoul can utilize, trainers will want to terastallize into a Fighting-type as soon as possible.

Hisuian Zoroark

Thanks to its incredibly rare Normal/Ghost typing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Hisuian Zoroark matches up almost perfectly against Chest Form Gimmighoul in raids. This iteration of Zoroark is immune to both Normal and Ghost-type attacks, leaving Power Gem as the lone move that Gimmighoul can effectively use against it.

With a combined Dark and Ghost-type moveset, Hisuian Zoroark should be able to deal great damage to Gimmighoul regardless of what its Tera Type ends up being (it is decided at random in the current event raids).

Recommended build for Hisuian Zoroark

Nature - Modest

- Modest Ability - Illusion

- Illusion Tera Type - Ghost-type

- Ghost-type EV Point Spread - 252 points into Special Attack and HP, 4 points in Special Defense

- 252 points into Special Attack and HP, 4 points in Special Defense Held Item - Shell Bell, Expert Belt, or Spell Tag

- Shell Bell, Expert Belt, or Spell Tag Moveset - Nasty Plot, Fake Tears, Snarl, Shadow Ball

This build should set Hisuian Zoroark in a great position to beat Chest Form Gimmighoul in raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A combination of Nasty Plot and Fake Tears will improve the damage output of Snarl and Shadow Ball.

Depending on the held item used, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can also boost Shadow Ball even further with Spell Tag and Ghost-type terastallization. Expert Belt can be used situationally based on Gimmighoul's Tera Type if it converts into a type that is weak to Ghost or Dark-type moves.

Lastly, if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players would prefer to keep Hisuian Zoroark's health in good shape, Shell Bell is always a good option.

Hopefully, trainers won't have to sweat taking much damage if the build is landing great damage and their teammates are also using effective counters.

Kingambit

Bisharp's newest evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet matches up exceptionally against Chest Form Gimmighoul thanks to its Steel/Dark typing. This combination gives Kingambit protection against Gimmighoul's Ghost-type arsenal while reducing the damage taken from Normal-type moves as well.

By using a moveset comprising of Swords Dance and Taunt for setup, Kingambit can vastly boost its attack damage and force Gimmighoul into repeatedly using moves. Taunt prevents Gimmighoul from changing its strategy on the fly, leaving it open to Kingambit's superpowered physical attacks.

Recommended Kingambit build in Gimmighoul Raids

Nature - Adamant

- Adamant Ability - Defiant

- Defiant Tera Type - Steel-type

- Steel-type Held Item - Shell Bell or Muscle Band

- Shell Bell or Muscle Band EV Point Spread - 252 points into Attack and HP, 4 points in Special Defense

- 252 points into Attack and HP, 4 points in Special Defense Moveset - Swords Dance, Kowtow Cleave, Iron Head, Taunt

Thanks to this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet build, Kingambit should be able to effectively shrug off Gimmighoul's Normal-type attacks like Take Down while nullifying its Ghost-type moves as well. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will want to keep in mind that they lose their immunity to Ghost-type moves after terastallizing into a Steel-type.

With that in mind, trainers should be careful about terastallizing. They may only want to use it when they know that the improved damage via Iron Head will secure the victory.

