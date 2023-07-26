How to easily get Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep?

Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep is one of the in-game currencies which allows trainers to buy Biscuits, Incense, and more. These gems are scarce in the game, and players need more than just sleep to get them. However, one can get plenty of Sleep Points instead of Diamonds when they sleep for longer hours. The more sound their rest is, the more in-game jewelry they make.

While the game gives plenty of Sleep Points to trainers who nap a lot, it takes a lot of work to acquire Diamonds. Here, the delicate part of the title is that trainers can get Diamonds, but certain conditions are applied. This article is a detailed guide to quickly acquiring free Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep.

How to obtain Diamonds for free in Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep Free Diamonds (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

Players can get free Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep, but once they run out of it, they must choose another option. One can rack up these high-value currencies for free in a short time when they complete certain objectives. It may seem like sleeping for hours won't give free Diamonds, but it is directly related to the missions that provide these in-game items for free.

The more trainers sleep, the more they encounter Pokemon with unique sleeping patterns. Adding them in the Sleep Style Dex becomes crucial as it helps trainers make more Diamonds. Here are a few ways to get free Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep.

1) Sleep Style Dex Missions

The game revolves around adding sleepyheads to the Sleep Style Dex. Trainers' primary goal is to collect as many pocket monsters as possible, and the fastest way to obtain them is through sleep. Players in slumber mode have higher chances of completing the Sleep Style Dex Missions than those who like dozing off for a short while.

So, taking more rest and filling the Sleep Style Index is recommended if trainers want to obtain free Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep.

2) Berries, Ingredients, and Dishes

(Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

Pokemon Sleep Berries and Ingredients are essential to increase Snorlax's strength. To help Snorlax further enhance its strength, players must sleep well and collect as many pocket monsters as possible. Each monster they obtain in the game will carry a specific type of Berries and Ingredients. And cooking delicious dishes using these in-game items for the first time will give you free Diamonds.

Apart from cooking them, these in-game items will also directly grant free Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep. But for that, when players find Berries and Ingredients for the first time, they must head straight to the Main Menu. After that, they must click on Notes and register the collected Berries or Ingredients. Notably, registering them will give players 20 Diamonds.

3) Regular Missions

There are regular missions that players can accept if they want to earn free Diamonds. Although these Pokemon Sleep tasks are challenging, trainers can obtain extra Diamonds upon completing them. This is one of the free methods to make some in-game currency, but to acquire more, players must purchase it in the game.

How to buy Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep?

Diamonds (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

Although players can earn Pokemon Sleep Diamonds for free, they can purchase them from the shop as well. These in-game currencies are expensive; players must think twice before buying them. Since one can quickly get them without spending real money, why buy them when it is unnecessary?

However, players who want to buy Diamonds in Pokemon Sleep can check the rates. The table illustrates the rates in the US, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Diamonds US Europe UK 60 $1.19 €1.19 £0.99 260 $4.79 €4.79 £3.99 620 $10.99 €10.99 £9.19 1500 $23.99 €23.99 £19.99 3100 $47.99 €47.99 £33.99 7000 $97.99 €97.99 £80.99