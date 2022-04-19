How to evolve Mime Jr. in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the newest installment in the Pokemon franchise, and fans cannot get enough of it. With its unique take on the standard Pokemon gameplay loop and taking inspiration from the mobile spin-off, Pokemon GO, Legends has a little something for veterans and newcomers alike.

Rather than walking around patches of grass to find the Pokemon the player wants, Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes a different approach. Pokemon are free to roam the various areas of the ancient Hisui region. Players can see these Pokemon in the overworld and are free to catch and battle them as they please.

With Legends' gameplay being much faster than previous entries, many players spend their first few hours in the game catching every Pokemon they see. Players no longer need to sit through transitions and waves of animations to run from wild Pokemon encounters. Players can simply avoid Pokemon if they wish.

Tips for catching and evolving Mime Jr. in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A wild Mime Jr. in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mr. Mime is one of the many Pokemon players may encounter in their playthrough. Whether it be finding one out in the wild or chasing it across the Village in its sidequest, Mr. Mime may pique the interest of some players. However, other players may have had the chance to meet its pre-evolved form first.

Mime Jr. is one of the baby Pokemon to be added to the franchise in the fourth generation. Debuting in Pokemon Diamond, users may have encountered one in their playthrough. James also caught and raised a Mime Jr. in the anime, although it did not evolve before turning it over to Giovanni.

To find Mime Jr. in the wild, gamers must travel to the Obsidian Highlands. This is the only area where they can discover Mime Jr. in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Although Mime Jr. can be found at the Horseshoe Plains part of the map, they spawn most frequently at Sandgem Flats.

Luckily, Mime Jr. is not aggressive towards the player but may run away. Players are encouraged to sneak, use stealth spray, use stunning items, or throw a Pokeball before it gets too far away from the player. While Mime Jr. is not aggressive, Mr. Mime can be a bit annoying if it positions itself inconveniently.

Mime Jr. may run from the player as they approach, but Mr. Mime stands its ground. While it is not aggressive towards the player, it can get annoying, and missing a Pokeball on Mime Jr. and alerting a nearby Mr. Mime at Sandgem Flats will cause them to put up a barrier around itself. This can allow Mime Jr. to escape.

Mime Jr. and Mr. Mime as they appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company/Trendge on YouTube)

With all of these tips in mind, players can begin their journey to Sandgem Flats to catch Mime Jr. Players should be cautious of the Snorlax they will have to pass when traveling there as it is an Alpha Pokemon and can easily take out unprepared players. The Gastrodons that players will be around can be aggressive as well.

After the player catches Mime Jr., the next step is evolving it. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Mime Jr. learns Mimic at level 25 rather than 15. However, the requirement of Mime Jr. needing to have this move to evolve remains consistent. Users will receive the option to evolve Mime Jr. once it learns Mimic.

Edited by Ravi Iyer