How to evolve Rhydon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The newest entry in the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, has been a breath of fresh air many long-time fans have been waiting for. Breaking away from every previous entry's standard form of gameplay, Legends dramatically opens up the world of Pokemon for both new and old players to explore at their own pace.

Gone are the loading screens between battles and the lack of interactivity with wild Pokemon. While Pokemon: Let's GO! and Pokemon Sword and Shield have experimented with this concept in the past, Legends perfects this by letting players catch and battle wild Pokemon directly on the field they appear on.

With every new Pokemon entry comes a list of new Pokemon for players to discover and train. While Pokemon Legends: Arceus does not feature a new and expansive Pokedex, this entry provides the most unique and exciting regional variants of Pokemon in the series by far.

Tips for catching and evolving Rhydon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Rhydon has been on many players' radars in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Thanks to its evolutionary line's track record of being some of the best Rock-type Pokemon players can get their hands on, many players would be crazy not to catch one. However, some players may have trouble getting their hands on one.

One of the best things about Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the new changes made to the capture system. Certain Pokemon are more aggressive towards the player than others. This adds that extra layer of immersion to the game to hit home because these players are challenging, powerful, wild creatures.

Rhydon is one of those Pokemon that are aggressive towards the player. Rhydon can commonly be found in the Coronet Highlands and will attack the player by charging at them. However, using stunning times like rotten apricorns or sticky globs can stun Rhydon, allowing the player to sneak behind one and catch it.

If the player cannot catch a Rhydon, they can choose to evolve a Rhyhorn. Rhyhorn is the pre-evolved form of Rhydon and can be found much earlier than Rhydon. Players can begin to see Rhyhorn once they reach the Crimson Mirelands. Players will need their Rhyhorn to reach level 42 before it can evolve.

Players should also be aware that Rhyhorn is aggressive towards the player. This means that players will need to use the same capture strategy used to catch Rhydon unless the player chooses to capture it while in battle. Luckily, Rhyhorn will be much easier to catch due to its weaker overall stats.

Once the player has their Rhydon, they can begin the grind required to evolve it. Throughout the Pokemon franchise, many evolutions for Pokemon need the player to trade that Pokemon over to another player. To make matters more complex, many trades require the Pokemon to hold an item.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the first titles in the franchise to replace this requirement with an item the trainer can buy and use. The Protector is an item only used to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior.

The Protector is a scarce item, and there are only two ways a player can obtain one in the game. Lucky players can find one in a rare overworld event called "Space-Time Rifts".

If one of these events is about to occur, the player will be notified and the area affected will appear on the player's map. Once the event begins, players can enter a rift to encounter rare Pokemon and find rare evolutionary items.

Players can also purchase a Protector in Pokemon Legends: Arceus through the Outpost Trader stand in Jubilife Village. However, this item cannot be bought with money, only merit points.

This is a rare currency only obtained by finding lost satchels the player may encounter while connected to the internet. Once the player buys or finds a Protector, they can select from the bag and evolve their Rhydon.

While it can be tempting to evolve Rhydon right away, players may want to check out Rhydon's Pokedex page. Players may have to complete a few more tasks before Rhydon can be fully registered to the Pokedex.

