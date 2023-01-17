How to evolve Seedot into Shiftry in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

With Tuesday, January 17, hosting the Seedot Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO, many players will soon find themselves with an abundance of the acorn-shaped creature. With all the new additions to their collection, many may want to take it a step further and try to evolve some of them fully into their final form, Shiftry.

However, as experienced players will know, evolving creatures in the mobile game usually requires a lot of grinding. Some of the worst offenders to this generalization are three-stage evolutions like Seedot. As such, many trainers may want some sort of road map to use when looking to take this creature to its final form.

With the game getting quite grindy when players aim to evolve a certain Pokemon in Pokemon GO, having some tips regarding the species line can make the grind much easier. Here's everything players need to know if they want to evolve their Seedot all the way into Shiftry.

Pokemon GO guide for Seedot: Everything to know about evolving the Grass-type

Shiftry, Seedot's final evolution

The best possible time to begin grinding for Seedot candy in Pokemon GO is when the Spotlight Hour event starts. This event will hit live servers on Tuesday, January 17 at 6 pm and will last for an hour. This does not give players a lot of time, but those that dedicate themselves fully to the game during this time should be able to get the required candies.

Apart from the Spotlight Hour event, players will want to take advantage of Pokemon GO's weather boosting feature. Much like the main series, the type of Pokemon that spawn in an area is heavily influenced by the weather conditions of the area. Since Seedot is a pure Grass-type, it has the highest chance of spawning in an area experiencing sunny or clear weather. This can be checked at the top right corner of the screen when viewing the overworld.

When grinding wild Pokemon for the candies they drop, it helps to have a solid supply of Pinap Berries and Poke Balls. There are three different tiers of Pinap Berries, with each granting an increased amount of candies when fed to a wild Pokemon during an encounter. The capture rate of the said Pokemon increases with the quality of Poke Ball used, with Ultra granting the highest success rate.

It takes 25 Seedot candies to evolve a Seedot into Nuzleaf, the family's middle-stage evolution. From there, players will need to collect another 100 candies to evolve Nuzleaf into Shiftry. With three candies being rewarded for each Seedot caught without Pinap Berries, trainers will need to catch 42 Seedot to obtain this amount.

Of course, with Pinap Berries being used, this number can be significantly reduced to a minimum of 21 Seedot if players use Gold Pinap Berries in every encounter. Given how drastically the upcoming Spotlight Hour increases Seedot's spawn rate, this should be an easy amount to obtain.

Pokemon GO players can also opt to earn the required candies passively by registering Seedot as their Buddy Pokemon. However, this requires a lot of walking, and they will need to traverse a total of 366 kilometers in order to obtain the required 125 candies (excluding the ones they earn from catching the first Seedot).

