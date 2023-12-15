How to get Beldum, Metang, and Metagross in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Metagross family stands out among the new and returning Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the vibrant world of this game, the highly sought-after Pseudo Legendary Metagross has become a centerpiece for many trainers within the Indigo Disk DLC, and acquiring it is crucial for any dedicated trainer aiming to bolster their team's strength.

Here's a comprehensive guide to obtaining the Gen 3 Pseudo Legendary evolution line Beldum, Metang, and Metagross within the Scarlet and Violet DLC.

Where to find Beldum in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Beldum in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beldum, a rare and elusive species, can be encountered in caves and the snow-covered terrains of the Polar Biome, specifically within the Blueberry Academy Terrarium. However, securing a Beldum is a challenge. This is because apart from it spawning rarely, it also has an exceptionally low catch rate of a mere 3%.

It is recommended to have a Ghost-type as Beldum only knows the Normal-type move Headbutt, which does less damage against this typing. It is also recommended to use status effects like Sleep or Paralysis to increase the chances of capturing it.

Where to find Metang in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Metang in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You have two options to obtain Metang in the Indigo Disk DLC: evolving Beldum or encountering it as a wild spawn in the Polar Biome of the Blueberry Academy Terrarium. Similar to Beldum, Metang is scarce in the wild and possesses a notably low capture rate.

It is recommended to have a defensive creature or one that can resist its moves to last longer in this catching process. It is also recommended to use status effects and Ultra Balls. You should also leave Beldum at the lowest health possible to increase your chances of capturing it.

Where to find Metagross in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Metagross in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The pinnacle of this evolutionary line, Metagross, can only be acquired by evolving Metang. Unlike its pre-evolutions, Metagross cannot be found as a wild spawn within the DLC; it is exclusively attainable through the evolutionary process.

How to evolve Beldum into Metang and Metagross?

Metang evolves into Metagross at level 45 (Image via TPC)

While Beldum proves to be a rarity, evolving it into its more powerful forms is a straightforward process. Beldum evolves into Metang upon reaching level 20, and subsequently, Metang evolves into the formidable Metagross upon reaching level 45. Engaging Beldum in battles or utilizing Experience Candies are effective methods to expedite this evolution process.

Securing this formidable Steel/Psychic-type evolution line of Beldum, Metang, and Metagross within the Indigo Disk DLC of Scarlet and Violet demands patience, perseverance, and strategic planning. However, adding them to your team will turn you into a formidable opponent in battles, making this pursuit all the more rewarding for trainers daring enough to embark on the journey.