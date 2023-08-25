How to get Cowboy Hat Snorlax during Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is reaching its final days as the global portion of the anniversary event takes place on August 26-27, 2023. During this time, there will be plenty of new and returning Pocket Monsters for trainers to capture, along with a ton of additional bonuses worth taking advantage of over the event's two-day span. To top it all off, trainers can find a particularly well-dressed Snorlax as well.

Specifically, Pokemon GO players participating in either (or both) days of GO Fest Global 2023 will have the chance to catch a Snorlax donning a cowboy hat. The Pocket Monsters with cowboy hat costumes have been a hit for years in the mobile title, and fans will have their chance to snag one on August 26-27.

Here's how Pokemon GO trainers can acquire this range-riding Snorlax during the global leg of GO Fest.

Where and how to catch cowboy hat Snorlax during Pokemon GO Fest Global 2023

Depending on the day that you are taking part in Pokemon GO Fest Global, you'll be able to encounter cowboy hat Snorlax through different methods. On August 26, you will be able to encounter this Snorlax variant as a 3-star raid boss and during the Malachite Wilderness habitat, which takes place from 12-1 pm and 4-5 pm local time.

It should be noted that you can either participate in GO Fest Global for free or purchase a ticket, and you'll still have access to cowboy Snorlax's raids and wild spawns. This creature may also be available as a research reward, so you should keep completing research objectives as well, particularly during Malachite Wilderness.

If you miss out on cowboy Snorlax on August 26, the Pocket Monster will return on August 27 as well and will be available the entire day from 10 am to 6 pm local time with no habitat restrictions. Cowboy Snorlax will also be available to battle as a 3-star raid boss and may appear as a research reward, though this latter point is still unconfirmed.

How to maximize chances to get cowboy hat Snorlax

Try to begin playing Pokemon GO on Saturday, August 26, if at all possible. Preferably beginning at noon, which will maximize the opportunities to find cowboy Snorlax during both rotations of the Malachite Wilderness habitat. As you search in the wild, be sure to spin Pokestops to pick up any research tasks. Although these may not be confirmed to contain cowboy Snorlax as a reward, the rewards they do bestow may help you in your search. Keep an eye on any gyms and keep your best team of Fighting-type Pokemon handy in case cowboy Snorlax appears as a 3-star raid boss. Bring some friends along to assist you in taking this boss down (or beat it solo if you can) to gain extra opportunities to catch cowboy Snorlax. On August 27, simply start the event in your area at 10 am local time and keep searching through the wild. Without habitat restrictions, cowboy Snorlax is sure to appear at least a few times before GO Fest Global 2023 ends at 6 pm. For extra help, utilize any incense or standard lure modules you have available to increase the wild spawns and your chances of spotting cowboy Snorlax in the wild. Much like Saturday, keep a powerful team of Fighting-type Pokemon ready for any cowboy Snorlax 3-star raids that pop up near gyms. As a 3-star raid boss, Snorlax won't be too difficult to take down if you're countering it with Fighting-types, and all the Snorlax in raids during this Pokemon GO Fest will have their cowboy hats.

That's all there is to it! As long as you are actively searching the wild and are keeping an eye on nearby raids, you have two full days' worth of chances to find a cowboy hat Snorlax. Even better, you may even get particularly lucky and spot this Pocket Monster's shiny variant as well, which would certainly be a nice GO Fest 2023 prize to take home.