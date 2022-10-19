How to get Dusknoir in Pokemon GO

Released in Pokemon GO during the Hatchathon event on November 14, 2018, Dusclops is the final evolution of Duskull and Dusclops. It is returning to prominence with the upcoming Día de Muertos celebrations in the game, which begin on November 1, 2022.

The upcoming event is an excellent opportunity for trainers hoping to capture Dusknoir. However, this isn't the only way to obtain the Gripper Pokemon, and it's still entirely possible to evolve one with the right resources available.

Since trainers can catch or evolve Dusknoir, they have multiple options to get the Pokemon. There are also additional options at play, and those who wish to obtain the Ghost-type creature should use any and all methods accessible to them.

Since there are so many methods to obtain Dusknoir in Pokemon GO, it doesn't hurt to examine a few of the most notable.

Pokemon GO trainers can obtain Dusknoir via catching, evolving, and trading

Dusknoir art featured during a previous Community Day event (Image via Niantic)

Thanks to the recent spooky festivities in Pokemon GO, Ghost-type Pocket Monsters of different stripes have come out to play. The game featured them heavily during the Halloween event and will continue to do so for Día de Muertos.

This should present more than a few opportunities to catch Dusknoir, or at the very least, its previous forms Duskull and Dusclops. However, there are many ways to obtain Dusknoir both during and after these events.

Steps to find and catch Dusknoir

Head out into the Pokemon GO world and begin your search. It may not be a bad idea to use Incense in order to increase spawns around your player avatar. You can also use a standard Lure Module and attach it to a Pokestop in order to increase spawns without the need for movement. Prioritize hunting at night, as Ghost-type Pokemon enjoy coming out to play during the dusk hours. If possible, it wouldn't hurt to check areas like funeral homes and cemeteries, as the spooky Pokemon can sometimes inhabit these hallowed grounds. Dusknoir doesn't often appear in the wild, so keep hunting. Alternatively, if you manage to spot Duskull or Dusclops, they may serve as solid alternatives since you can evolve them into Dusknoir.

Steps to evolve Duskull/Dusclops into Dusknoir

Accrue approximately 125 Duskull candies during Pokemon GO gameplay. It costs 25 candies to evolve Duskull into Dusclops, and 100 to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir. These candies can be collected by capturing Duskull/Dusclops, using Nanab Berries for extra candies before doing so, and using Duskull or Dusclops as your Buddy Pokemon and traveling with them. Collect at least one Sinnoh Stone. This evolution stone can be obtained by participating in PvP trainer battles as a reward or through the completion of any Research Breakthroughs. Once you have a Dusclops and a Sinnoh Stone, simply open your Dusclops' page via the Pokemon button and tap the evolve button. Your 100 candies and evolution stone will be expended, and you'll be the proud owner of a new Dusknoir.

In addition to these two methods, trainers in Pokemon GO can also trade for Dusknoir if they so choose.

Doing so requires a determined amount of Stardust (depending on Dusknoir's strength, stats, and whether it's a shiny) and a fellow player close by. You'll obviously need a Pokemon to give up in return, but it's a great way to obtain Dusknoir after all the events have concluded.

If Pokemon GO trainers don't mind waiting, Día de Muertos is right around the corner. It will begin on November 1, 2022, and last until November 2, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. During this time, Dusknoir will appear in the wild wearing a cempasúchil crown.

Additionally, this event will prolong the duration of Lure Modules and Incense, ensuring you have plenty of time to capture the Ghost-type creature before the Pokemon GO event ends.

Poll : 0 votes