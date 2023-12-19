How to get Entei in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Entei in Indigo Disk is one of the 25 returning legendaries that fans can acquire once they beat the DLC. A powerful fire type, Entei is loaded with useful moves and awaits players once they fulfill the requirements to unlock it. This legendary made its first appearance in the Gold/Silver/Crystal games as one of the three wandering dogs that players could hunt down across the Johto Region.

We’ll go over everything you need to do to catch Entei in the Indigo Disk DLC and if it is shiny-locked. Thankfully, you won’t have to chase it down across the map like you did in Pokemon Gold and Silver.

Entei in Indigo Disk location and unlock requirements | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

First and foremost, you need to complete the DLC. Then, you can begin to seek Entei in Indigo Disk. Once you’ve finished the main story, you can visit Snacksworth in the Blueberry Academy. He will reward you with legendary treats, which will unlock the 25 returning Pokemon, but there’s a catch.

With every 10 Blueberry Quests, Snacksworth will reward you with a legendary treat randomly. You have to keep doing this until you receive the Entei Treat. It's recommended you complete both solo and group BBQs to make this go faster.

Unfortunately, there's no telling when you will receive the Entei Treat. Once you have it, the Gen 2 legendary will become available in the world.

Entei stands stoically upon a cliff, waiting for you to come battle (Image via Game Freak)

The level 70 fire legendary can be found in Area Three of Paldea. The easiest way to find it is to head to Levincia Lighthouse and go north. We recommend swimming; that way, you can spot the mysterious dog on a cliff above. The image above shows the exact location on the map to find Entei in Indigo Disk.

Players have one shot at catching this Pokemon, like all legendaries that have returned to the game. If you successfully catch it, it will be added to your collection. But is it worth it to shiny hunt it?

Is Entei in Indigo Disk shiny-locked?

Entei has a strong moveset and is level 70, but he can't be shiny (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, shiny hunters, Entei in Indigo Disk is shiny-locked. Like all 25 legendaries that returned to the game in the latest DLC, this Gen 2 legendary cannot show up as a shiny, no matter how many times you reset the game.

25 total legendaries can reappear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once you beat the DLC. Among them is Entei in Indigo Disk, but here’s the full list of returning Pocket Monsters.