How to get Farfetch'd, Mr. Mime, and Tauros in Pokemon GO

Among the vast number of Pocket Monsters available in Pokemon GO, quite a few are pretty difficult to encounter and catch. This can be because of how rarely they're made available. For instance, some of them only appear as raid bosses occasionally. Moreover, certain creatures are exclusive to special research questlines only. A few are even region-locked to specific countries or parts of the world. Sadly, Farfetch'd, Mr. Mime, and Tauro fall under that last category.

Regional exclusives are not a new deal in Pokemon GO. There are around 50 of them that can only be encountered in specific parts of the world. This doesn't mean they haven't ever been made globally available since Niantic does release them worldwide at times as part of events. However, this doesn't happen often.

Where are Farfetch'd, Mr. Mime, and Tauros in Pokemon GO for players to catch?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/pokemongo… Celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO with an all-new outfit for your avatar. Celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO with an all-new outfit for your avatar. 😎 pokemongolive.com/post/pokemongo… https://t.co/L6SoTgsPIZ

The Pocket Monsters in question are region exclusives in Niantic's popular AR title. These three and Kangaskhan make up the four Kanto Pokemon bound to specific regions around the globe. These are the places they can be found in:

#083: Farfetch'd - Available exclusively in Eastern Asia

#115: Kangaskhan - Available exclusively in Australia

#122: Mr. Mime - Available exclusively in Europe

#128: Tauros - Available exclusively in North America

That's quite a spread around the globe. Trainers can definitely pack up their bags and begin their long-wished world tour while catching all of them. Other than that, the best option is to wait for Niantic to make them available through in-game events, such as wild spawns, raids, or research encounters.

It is tedious to wait, and this title's developers have lately been erratic when it comes to appeasing the community. But that's the best option that fans have currently. Another outlier is to trade with someone who has more than one of the aforementioned creatures or all of them and is willing to part with them for something you have.

That said, what's the reason behind this sudden craze around these region-exclusive Kanto Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO?

Why are Pokemon GO trainers searching for Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros?

While there are those who are simply curious, the bulk of these questions in July 2023 stems from trainers who are participating in this title's ongoing 7th Anniversary event and have bought the Special Research questline on offer.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



We hope you’ll keep taking us along for the ride, wherever your journeys take you.



@kymg No matter when you started your Pokémon GO journey, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our seventh anniversary with you!We hope you’ll keep taking us along for the ride, wherever your journeys take you. No matter when you started your Pokémon GO journey, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our seventh anniversary with you!We hope you’ll keep taking us along for the ride, wherever your journeys take you. 🎨 @kymg https://t.co/eD7xPGEtRg

Niantic has brought back the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research (available once before during GO Tour: Kanto in 2021) as part of this game's ongoing anniversary celebrations. Completing the ticketed questline is the only chance of getting Shiny Mew in-game.

One of the tasks in All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research requires players to get the Platinum Kanto medal. The latter can be obtained by catching the Original 151 Pocket Monsters from the Kanto region, which includes Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros.

While getting these and completing the questline will likely be a long and tedious affair for Pokemon GO trainers around the world, Shiny Mew surely makes it worth the effort. Furthermore, trainers can finish the questline whenever they want after they have purchased and acquired the ticket.

Poll : 0 votes