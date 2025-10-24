How to get Flabebe, Floette, and Florges in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are various kinds of Fairy-type Pokemon you can catch in Pokemon Legends Z-A, with one of the most popular ones being Flabebe and its evolutions, Floette and Florges. These monsters have a unique floral elegance to them that makes them highly sought after by trainers. However, considering there are five alternate color variants of Flabebe to find in the game, which is also a mission objective, you may wish to know their locations.

Ad

This article covers where you can find all five color variants of Flabebe in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and how you can unlock its evolutions, Floette and Florges, to complete your Pokedex.

How to get Flabebe in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Flabebe in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@GamersHeroes)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

As mentioned above, there are five different kinds of Flabebe in Pokemon Legends Z-A, each holding a different colored flower. Additionally, since Flabebe can also be encountered as a shiny Pokemon, all of the variants also have a shiny counterpart.

Ad

Trending

Without further ado, here are the various locations where you can find Flabebe of each color in Legends Z-A:

Red Flabebe location : Can be found on the rooftops of Wild Zone 1 and at a bridge in Wild Zone 6.

: Can be found on the rooftops of Wild Zone 1 and at a bridge in Wild Zone 6. Orange Flabebe location : Can be found on the rooftops of Wild Zone 6 or within the bushes around Bleu Street.

: Can be found on the rooftops of Wild Zone 6 or within the bushes around Bleu Street. White Flabebe location : Can be found in the courtyard around Vert Sector 3.

: Can be found in the courtyard around Vert Sector 3. Blue Flabebe location : Can be found on the rooftops of Academie Etoile and Magenta Plaza.

: Can be found on the rooftops of Academie Etoile and Magenta Plaza. Yellow Flabebe location: Can be found in Wild Zone 6.

Ad

You should note that you also stand a chance to find a shiny Flabebe at any of the above locations if you are lucky. You can also further improve the odds of a shiny encounter by using the Shiny Charm.

Also read: All Held Items in Pokemon Legends Z-A

How to get Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Floette is the evolved form of Flabebe and naturally evolves from the latter when it reaches level 19. You can reach this threshold by increasing Flabebe's EXP by having it participate in battle and feeding it candies.

Ad

Apart from that, it is also possible to catch a wild Floette in the game at Wild Zone 7 or in the areas between Vert Sector 5 and Vert Sector 9.

Eternal Flower Floette (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/@PDWinnall)

Lastly, you should note that there is also a special variant of this Pokemon available in the title called Eternal Flower Floette. You can obtain it from the Infinite Z-A Royale after finishing the main story.

Ad

How to get Florges in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The simplest and most reliable way to obtain a Florges in Legends Z-A is by evolving a Floette. However, you will require a Shiny Stone to do so. Here are the various ways to obtain this item in the game:

Purchase from the Stone Emporium for $3,000.

Obtain from a rooftop in Vert Sector 6. Reach it by using the Roto-Glide.

Obtain from a courtyard between two buildings in Magenta Sector 3.

Ad

Alternatively, you can try to catch a level 63 Alpha Florges in Wild Zone 20. However, do note that the chance of it spawning is quite slim, and you will have to progress into the late game to reach the location.

Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

That's all there is to catching Flabebe and its evolutions in Legends Z-A. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Pokemon updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨