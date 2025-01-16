How to get Grafaiai in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Grafaiai has arrived in Pokemon GO as a part of the Fashion Week Taken Over event. The creature was one of the first new species native to the Paldea region showcased during Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's development. With such a connection, some collectors may feel tempted to obtain the Pocket Monster.

Grafaiai might take a bit of grinding to obtain since it evolves from Shroodle. Additionally, it has been confirmed that its shiny form is not currently available in Niantic's mobile game.

Here is everything trainers should know if they want to find a Grafaiai in Pokemon GO.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions

How to find Grafaiai in Pokemon GO

Grafaiai evolves from Shroodle, which hatches from 12-kilometer eggs (Image via Game Freak)

In Pokemon GO, Grafaiai can currently only be obtained by evolving Shroodle. However, finding Shroodle is no easy task, as it can only be hatched from 12-kilometer eggs.

While these eggs can be found after battling one of Team GO Rocket's four leaders, Shroodle is not the only creature in the hatch pool. This means not every egg will contain it.

Additionally, the opportunity to obtain 12-kilometer eggs can be hard to come by. Players have to collect six mysterious components to make a Rocket Radar, which is required to challenge three of the Team GO Rocket leaders. Depending on the trainer's location, it could take well over an hour just to get one of these eggs.

Thankfully, the process of evolving Shroodle is very simple, as players only need to collect 50 Shroodle candies. After doing so, they can evolve Shroodle from its stat screen.

Since Shroodle is such a rare creature, it is recommended that trainers farm for Shroodle candies passively by walking with one as their Buddy Pokemon or using Rare Candies.

Is Grafaiai any good in Pokemon GO?

Grafaiai is one of the more underwhelming Poison-type creatures to come to Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

With the absence of an accessible shiny Grafaiai variant in Pokemon GO, collectors may lose interest in the creature. However, competitive trainers may want to know if this little critter has any hidden potential.

Unfortunately, Grafaiai is one of the worst Poison-type critters to come to Pokemon GO in recent history. Due to its low stat pool and combat power limit, the Pocket Monster is only somewhat viable in the Great League. This already puts it in a bad spot, as Clodsire, Toxapex, and Shadow Drapion are considered the tier's staples for Poison-type picks.

Grafaiai also possesses an offense-oriented stat spread, while the Battle League strategy typically revolves around defense.

Its interesting type combination of Normal and Poison also does very little for the creature defensively, trading out the traditional Fighting resistance that comes with the Poison element for a Ghost resistance.

Grafaiai is still weak to Ground- and Psychic-type attacks, like a pure Poison-type creature would be. It does not have access to any Normal-type moves, so its Normal typing is also almost pointless.

