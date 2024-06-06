How to get Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Incarnate Forme Landorus will be back in Pokemon GO 5-star Raid Battles along with its shiny forms in June. Both variants have been available in the game for a while. Trainers can get them by defeating the raids or earning awards from the GO Battle League matches. There are no easy or hard ways to own Incarnate Landorus as Niantic doesn’t offer its encounters as often as other Legendaries.

Shiny Incarnate Landorus and its standard variant are powerful Pokemon for PvP and PvE battles. The only difference is their color palette, as they boast similar stats and power. That said, the article details all the ways to collect Incarnate Forme Landorus and its shiny version.

Pokemon GO: How can you get Incarnate Forme Landorus?

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Image via TPC)

Incarnate Forme Landorus is a dual Ground and Flying-type Pokemon introduced during the 2023 Rival Week event in Pokemon GO. You can follow any one of the two approaches to earn an encounter with the monster. Getting a Legendary status Pokemon is tough, which is why you must overcome the challenge. Here’s how to find and possess Incarnate Landorus:

Win 5-star raids

Obtain from the GO Battle League (GBL)

1) Win Incarnate Landorus 5-star raids

The first way of getting an Incarnate Landorus in Pokemon GO is by beating its 5-star raids. Niantic has been bringing the monster back to the game via raids. You can capitalize on this opportunity and catch it. However, doing so will take a lot of work as you must defeat the Flying and Ground-type Pokemon first.

Pokemon with these types are 256% weak to Ice-type moves and 160% vulnerable to Water-type attacks. Thus, it would be best if you always used the former. Ice-type Pokemon that use Ice-type attacks will be more powerful as they can passively activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. Those who have STAB potential attacks for raids can deal more damage to Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO.

2) Obtain from the GO Battle League (GBL)

GBL (Image via TPC)

The GO Battle League is a PvP battle mode divided into three sections. Niantic releases new updates for GBL each month, and the latest Shared Skies season has brought numerous changes. Incarnate Forme Landorus is obtainable by winning matches in the GBL. However, the company previously offered Incarnate Landorus encounters in Jan 2024.

How do you get shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Landorus (IncarnateForme) (Image via TPC)

The shiny variant of Incarnate Landorus is available for grabs in Pokemon GO. You can only get it by winning Incarnate Landorus raids or the GO Battle League fights. However, the shiny odds of capturing the raid monster are 1/20, which is low. Thus, the strategy would be to win as many raids as possible.