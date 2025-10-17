How to get Inkay and Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Getting Inkay and evolving it into Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be a hassle if you are not sure about the procedure. Firstly, the former is not available during the early game, as you must complete the main mission 14 and then start the main mission 15.

Ad

Following that, you have to reach a certain Wild Zone to catch Inkay. Meanwhile, evolving it into Malamar is a whole different task that needs a specific method.

Here are all the details on how to obtain Inkay and Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A efficiently.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

All details on where to find Inkay in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Complete mission 14 to access Wild Zone 11 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finding Inkay in Pokemon Legends Z-A is possible only after completing Reaching Rank E (mission 14) by defeating Canari. Then, it will unlock multiple new Wild Zones across Lumiose City. You can find Inkay at Wild Zone 11, which is located on the eastern side of the map.

Ad

Trending

Tips to capture Inkay in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Teleport to Wild Zone 11 several times to find Inkay here (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As you enter Wild Zone 11, there is a chance that you will not find Inkay on your first attempt. However, you can follow a trick to get it eventually. Here are the steps:

Ad

Enter Wild Zone 11 and continue towards the water body.

You will find Inkay on the water.

If you cannot find it, exit the Wild Zone.

Then, open the map and teleport to Wild Zone 11 from there to reset the Pokemon spawns.

Again, enter the zone and check for Inkay on the water.

You can try this procedure several times to eventually locate Inkay.

I had to use this teleporting method four times to find Inkay in Pokemon Legends Z-A. After locating it, you can throw a Great Ball or anything superior to catch the Pokemon.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A: Complete combat guide

Evolving Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A, explained

Hold the console upside down in Handheld mode to evolve (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Inkay can be evolved into Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A if it is level 30 or above. However, the process is not straightforward. Even if you have the required Inkay level, you cannot evolve it right away because the notification for the action will not appear automatically in-game.

Ad

Here are the steps to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Remove your Switch console from docked mode.

Play Pokemon Legends Z-A in Handheld mode.

Hold your Switch console upside down , and select the level 30 (or above) Inkay from the in-game menu.

, and from the in-game menu. Choose the newly appeared Evolve option to evolve Inkay into Malamar.

If the Evolve option is not appearing for you, try leveling up Inkay once, which should fix the issue.

Ad

Also read: All special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Nevertheless, if this evolving process is not for you, catch Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A by visiting the Wild Zone 20, which unlocks after completing main mission 38.

This covers our guide on how to get Inkay and Malamar in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Check out more Pokemon Legends Z-A guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨