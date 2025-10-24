How to get all Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are three Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A: Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde. You can find them in different missions after finishing the game's main story. While Zygarde appears at various points throughout the main story, catching it is only possible after finishing the campaign.

This article explains how you can get all the Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers about the main story of the game.

How to catch all three Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A (The Pokemon Legends)

Before going on to unlock the three Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A, it's essential to learn to reach the point where you can finally catch them for yourself. Here is how things will unfold in-game:

You wake up in Hotel Z after finishing the main campaign and learn that you can participate in the Infinite Z-A Royale, which allows you to continue earning tickets from the Battle Zone.

Go ahead and fight your opponent, Zach. Earn your tickets and claim your reward at Quasartico Inc.

You can then return to Hotel Z, where you will be notified of two mythical creatures by Lysadre. You can then choose between two missions, "The One That Gives" and "The One That Takes." These are the missions to unlock Xerneas and Yveltal, respectively.

Once you've crossed this point in-game, you can go ahead and start collecting the three Legendary Pokemon.

How to catch Xerneas

Xerneas' appearance in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Xerneas will appear in Wild Zone 11 during the The One That Gives mission. After your conversation with Lysandre, go to the Pokemon Research Lab and speak with Mable. Ask her about Xerneas, and she will let you know about the location of three Alpha Pokemon located in Wild Zones 3, 5, and 9. These creatures are as follows:

Wild Zone 3: Level 70 Alpha Steelix

Level 70 Alpha Steelix Wild Zone 5: Level 70 Alpha Gallade

Level 70 Alpha Gallade Wild Zone 9: Level 70 Alpha Pangoro

After defeating all three of these Pokemom, return to Mable, and she will direct you towards Wild Zone 11 to find your first Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Don't enter the Wild Zone where you begin the mission. Instead, go up the stairs behind you and take two lefts, and go to the riverfront through the gate. Follow the marker to trigger the fight with Xerneas.

How to catch Yveltal

Yveltal's location on the map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You must speak with Grisham and Griselle at Nouveau Cafe. Then go to Quasartico Inc. to speak with Vinni, who informs you of the Mega Evolution simulation fights. You must then fight the following Pokemon in the simulation

Level 70 Rogue Mega Victreebel

Level 70 Rogue Mega Hawlucha

Level 70 Rogue Mega Tyranitar

You can then locate Yveltal on top of Galerie de la Lune in Rouge Plaza in Wild Zone 3. Once you get to the zone, find the Racine Construction, and climb two levels of the obstacle course on the left end of the region. Climb the beam and fall off to climb the next ladder. Next, climb the ladder and get to the roof. This will allow you to glide to the target dome, where Yveltal will appear. Fight him to capture.

How to catch Zygarde

After finishing The One That Gives and The One That Takes, you can finally move on to catching Zygarde. This Legendary critter in Pokemon Legends Z-A will become available in the mission titled To Keep the World in Balance. To trigger it, go to Hotel Z and battle L. This will be a difficult battle to win, so go prepared with your strongest Pokemon.

Once you defeat L, Zygarde will appear and summon you to Wild Zone 20. Go there and beat Zygarde in its 10%, 50%, and then complete form, to get the final Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

