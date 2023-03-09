How to get Mothim for Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge?

The Festival of Colors 2023 is live on Pokemon GO, and trainers worldwide have been diving into everything it offers. Mega Medicham and Bruxish have announced their debuts, and Ho-Oh has started appearing in Five-Star Raids. The event also has an exclusive Collection Challenge with one tricky customer.

At times, Pokemon GO events bring exclusive Collection Challenges that trainers excitedly partake in. The quest aims to collect a handful of specified pocket monsters to complete it, awarding trainers various rewards. The same is the case with the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge.

The tricky customer for this event's challenge has been Mothim. This article dives into the available information regarding how trainers can catch Mothim and complete the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge.

How can players find Mothim in Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2023?

The Festival of Colors 2023 event began on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 am and will continue until Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. Trainers worldwide have around a week to catch all available pocket monsters, especially the debuting Bruxish and mega-evolved form of Medicham.

The aforementioned Collection Challenge for the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge

Catch a Koffing

Catch a Stunky

Catch a Wobbuffet

Catch a Natu

Catch a Shuckle

Catch a Paras

Catch a Krabby

Catch a Bruxish

Catch a Burmy (Plant)

Catch a Burmy (Sandy)

Catch a Burmy (Trash)

Catch a Mothim

Rewards: 20000 XP, 1 Lure Module

As discussed above, the last pocket monster on the list has been tricky for Pokemon GO trainers to get a hold of to complete the Collection Challenge. In Generation IV, Mothim is a dual-type pocket monster sporting a Bug and Flying type combination.

In Pokemon GO, trainers must catch a Burmy but ensure it is male. The pocket monster is available as a wild spawn with an increased frequency during the Festival of Colors 2023 event. It is also available as a Field Research task encounter.

Players will be able to find the gender of the Burmy after capturing the said critter. The symbol for the same will be available on the right-hand side of its HP bar. The circle with a cross beneath is female, and the circle with a line on its right side is female.

Once they have managed, all trainers need is 50 Burmy Candy to get their hands on Mothim. A female Burmy would instead evolve into Wormadam. For those looking for the best moveset on Mothim, the moves are Bug Bite and Bug Buzz. Catching a Mothim will enable trainers to complete the said Collection Challenge and get their hands on the announced rewards.

The wild spawns for the Festival of Colors 2023 event are as follows:

Paras (shiny encounter is available)

Krabby (shiny encounter is available)

Koffing (shiny encounter is available)

Natu (shiny encounter is available)

Wobbuffet (shiny encounter is available)

Shuckle (shiny encounter is available)

Wingull (shiny encounter is available)

Plant Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter is available)

Sand Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter is available)

Trash Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter is available)

Stunky

Bruxish

Lickitung [rare encounter] (shiny encounter is available)

Galarian Zigzagoon [rare encounter] (shiny encounter is available)

