How to get Naganadel in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Naganadel, the Poison Pin Pokemon, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in Pokemon GO. This Ultra Beast, known for its rare Poison/Dragon typing, will be available during the Ultra Space Wonders event, which starts on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time and ends on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

In this article, we will dive deep into how you can get your hands on this elusive Ultra Beast and what you need to know about its shiny variant.

How to get Naganadel in Pokemon GO?

Ash's Naganadel as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To evolve Naganadel, first obtain its pre-evolved form, Poipole. Fortunately, getting Poipole in Pokemon GO is straightforward:

Complete the Special Research Task: Poipole is a reward for completing a specific Special Research Task during the World of Wonders season, which runs from March 1, 2024, until June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. World of Wonders 1st Part: This task is relatively easy to complete. Here’s what you need to do:

Catch 20 Pokemon

Spin 10 PokeStops

Transfer 10 Pokemon

Upon completing these tasks, you will encounter Poipole. This encounter guarantees a capture, so you don’t need to worry about Poipole fleeing.

How to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO?

Naganadel and its pre-evolved form, Poipole (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you have Poipole, the next step is to evolve it into Naganadel. Here’s how:

Collect Poipole Candy: You need 200 Poipole Candies to evolve it into Naganadel. Setting Poipole as your buddy Pokemon will help you earn more candies faster. Evolve Poipole: After collecting the required candies, evolve Poipole to obtain Naganadel. This evolution will turn Poipole into a powerful Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon adding significance to your team, though its competitive strength is yet to be fully assessed.

Can Naganadel be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Naganadel and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of now, unfortunately, Poipole and Naganadel cannot be shiny in Pokemon GO. While this might disappoint some collectors and shiny hunters, it’s likely that their shiny forms will be introduced in future events. Keep an eye out for updates from Niantic for any changes regarding the availability of shiny Poipole and Naganadel.

The introduction of Naganadel in Pokemon GO adds an exciting new element to the game, especially for fans of the Ultra Beasts. By participating in the Ultra Space Wonders event and completing the required tasks, trainers can add this impressive Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon to their collection.

While the shiny versions of Poipole and Naganadel aren't available yet, their inclusion might be on the horizon, providing even more opportunities for dedicated trainers.