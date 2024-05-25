Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge provides trainers with potential rewards like Mareanie encounters and XP. The tasks involve catching a variety of pocket monsters, like Skrelp, Druddigon, and Trubbish. Apart from this, the event also includes an Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research.
Ultra Space Wonders began on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time in Pokemon GO and will continue until Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the debuts of Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Naganadel.
The first two are available as hemisphere-exclusive raid bosses. Trainers can get the last Ultra Beast by evolving Poipole. If you have not gotten the latter yet, complete the World of Wonders Special Research to get your hands on one.
Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge tasks and rewards: How to complete
The event-themed Collection Challenge's tasks and rewards are as follows:
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch
- Catch Tentacool
- Catch Mareanie
- Catch Skrelp
- Rewards: 1000 XP, Mareanie encounter
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research
- Catch Nidoran (male)
- Catch Nidoran (female)
- Catch Trubbish
- Rewards: 5000 XP, Mareanie encounter
Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Raid
- Catch Bagon
- Catch Deino
- Catch Druddigon
- Rewards: 10000 XP, Mareanie encounter
Currently, players are also preparing for the Ferroseed Incense Day. The Thorn-Seed Pokemon is in the limelight, along with other Grass-type and Steel-type Pokemon appearing as incense encounters as well.
Check out other Pokemon GO articles:
- Ditto Disguises
- PokeStop Showcases Schedule
- Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders?
- GO Battle League World of Wonders
- Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GO
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters