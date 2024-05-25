  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 25, 2024 18:53 GMT
Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Tasks and rewards (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge provides trainers with potential rewards like Mareanie encounters and XP. The tasks involve catching a variety of pocket monsters, like Skrelp, Druddigon, and Trubbish. Apart from this, the event also includes an Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research.

Ultra Space Wonders began on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time in Pokemon GO and will continue until Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the debuts of Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Naganadel.

The first two are available as hemisphere-exclusive raid bosses. Trainers can get the last Ultra Beast by evolving Poipole. If you have not gotten the latter yet, complete the World of Wonders Special Research to get your hands on one.

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge tasks and rewards: How to complete

The event-themed Collection Challenge's tasks and rewards are as follows:

Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Catch

  • Catch Tentacool
  • Catch Mareanie
  • Catch Skrelp
  • Rewards: 1000 XP, Mareanie encounter

Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Research

  • Catch Nidoran (male)
  • Catch Nidoran (female)
  • Catch Trubbish
  • Rewards: 5000 XP, Mareanie encounter

Ultra Space Wonders Collection Challenge: Raid

  • Catch Bagon
  • Catch Deino
  • Catch Druddigon
  • Rewards: 10000 XP, Mareanie encounter

Currently, players are also preparing for the Ferroseed Incense Day. The Thorn-Seed Pokemon is in the limelight, along with other Grass-type and Steel-type Pokemon appearing as incense encounters as well.

