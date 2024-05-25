Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day: Schedule, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day sees the Thorn-Seed Pokemon being featured in the limelight. Trainers also get to enjoy a variety of event bonuses during the day along with certain Grass-type and Steel-type Pokemon incense encounters. Event-themed Field Research tasks are also set to be available.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the event below. Meanwhile, you can check out our Ferroseed Incense Day preparation guide before participating.

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day schedule and event bonuses

The event takes place on Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 11 am local time to 5 pm local time. Incenses will attract Ferroseed with trainers having an increased probability of coming across a shiny variant.

The event bonuses are as follows:

Incense is more likely to attract Ferroseed.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Ferroseed.

Daily Adventure Incense lasts twice as long when activated during the event.

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Incense Day incense encounters

The incense encounters for the event are as follows:

Grass-type [11 am to 12 pm, 1 pm to 2 pm, 3 pm to 4 pm]

Hisuian Voltorb [shiny variant available]

Tangela [shiny variant available]

Hoppip [shiny variant available]

Petilil [shiny variant available]

Phantump [shiny variant available]

Morelull [shiny variant available]

Steel-type Pokemon [12 pm to 1 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, 4 pm to 5 pm]

Galarian Mewoth [shiny variant available]

Magnemite [shiny variant available]

Aron [shiny variant available]

Beldum [shiny variant available]

Shieldon [shiny variant available]

Togedemaru

