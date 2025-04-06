How to get Original 151 Pokemon in Google Search game

The latest Pokemon in the Google Search game has presented fans with a delightful surprise. Google has launched a new mini-game that lets you catch all 151 original Pokemon from the iconic Kanto region. This nostalgic feature is both fun and simple to play, making it perfect for anyone looking to take a quick trip down memory lane.

Ad

Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of Pokemon, this interactive search game offers a lighthearted way to experience the essence of catching them all.

Here's everything you need to know about how Pokemon in the Google Search game works, and how to complete your Pokedex.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to catch Pokemon in Google Search game

Steps to play the Pokemon in the Google Search game (Image via Google // The Pokemon Company)

This feature only works with the mobile browser version of Google. It won’t appear if you’re searching on a desktop, so make sure you’ve got your phone handy and are signed into your Google account.

Ad

Trending

To begin, just type in the name of any Pokemon from the Kanto area. For instance, search for "Charmander," and a tiny Poke Ball icon will appear in the bottom-right of the screen. Click it, and there will be an animation in which the Pokemon is caught and added to your list.

After that, you will be presented with a silhouette of the Pokemon that you will have to capture next. You can search for that Pokemon and then continue. For example, after adding Charmander to your collection, you will be shown a hint of Pikachu, which is what you need to search for and catch next.

Ad

Some searches might need a bit more precision. If you’re trying to find Pokemon with common names like “Ditto,” Google might bring up unrelated results (like the dictionary definition). In that case, just add the word “Pokemon” to the search, and it should trigger the game feature.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A starters and returning Mega Evolutions revealed

How to catch all 151 Pokemon in Google Search game

How to catch rare Legendary Pokemon in the Google Search game (Image via Google // The Pokemon Company)

Catching all Pokemon in the Google Search game is simple in concept — search each name and tap the Poke Ball — but there’s a bit more involved when it comes to the Legendary and Mythical creatures.

Ad

There are five special Pokemon — Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo, and Mew — that require Master Balls to capture. You can't just search for them right away. Instead, you’ll unlock them progressively as you catch more Pokemon:

After catching 5 Pokemon: You unlock Articuno

Pokemon: You unlock After catching 20 Pokemon: You unlock Zapdos

Pokemon: You unlock After catching 50 Pokemon: You unlock Moltres

Pokemon: You unlock After catching 100 Pokemon: You unlock Mewtwo

Pokemon: You unlock After catching 150 Pokemon: You unlock Mew

Each of these milestones rewards you with a Master Ball, which you will need to capture the corresponding Legendary or Mythical Pokemon. That means you’ll have to put in the work and catch a majority of the roster before the game lets you go after these high-profile additions.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer breakdown: All Pokemon, characters, mechanics, and more

Once you catch your first Pokemon, Google will guide you through the rest. After each capture, a silhouette of an uncaught Pokemon will appear along with a hint, similar to the classic “Who’s That Pokemon?” segment from the anime.

If you prefer a more structured approach, you can also look up an official list of Kanto Pokemon and search for them manually in any order — the game doesn’t require a specific sequence for most of the creatures.

Ad

This search-based minigame blends nostalgia with simplicity, making it a perfect short escape during your day.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A is supposedly introducing 20+ Mega Evolutions

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More