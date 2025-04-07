Weakest fully-evolved Pokemon of every generation, ranked

In a franchise spanning almost three decades, not every Pokemon is a powerhouse. While many fully-evolved Pokemon are revered for their strength, utility, or iconic status, others struggle to match up. Some Pocket Monsters suffer from poor stat distribution, others from awkward typings, and a few are just outclassed by similar species.

Ad

Whether due to lackluster abilities, unimpressive movesets, or missed opportunities in design or evolution, these Pokemon occupy the bottom rung of the competitive ladder.

Let’s take a generation-by-generation look at the weakest fully-evolved Pokemon, culminating in a list that determines the true king — or jester — of underperformance.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Weakest fully-evolved Pokemon ranked from each generation

9) Carbink (Generation VI)

Carbink as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Rock/Fairy

Rock/Fairy Base stat total: 500

500 Ranking explanation: Sturdy and Stealth Rock utility keep it from being rock-bottom, especially in VGC.

Ad

Trending

Carbink is a defensive wall with no recovery. While its typing is unique and its Stealth Rock utility isn’t useless, it’s painfully passive. In doubles, it’s been used for evasion or screen-setting strategies with limited success.

Thanks to its sturdy ability, it can set up hazards, but its lack of offense or healing makes it easy to whittle down. The critter needs access to moves like Recover or a reliable evolution to remain relevant.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A starters and returning Mega Evolutions revealed

8) Beedrill (Generation I)

Beedrill as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Bug/Poison

Bug/Poison Base stat total: 395

395 Ranking explanation: Without Mega, it’s weak, but it still has niche roles in doubles.

Ad

Without its Mega Evolution, Beedrill is left floundering with poor defenses and only modest speed and attack stats. Its best asset is its design, but in competitive formats, it’s easily outclassed by similar utility-focused Pokemon like Whimsicott or Ribombee.

Despite a slight niche in doubles with Focus Sash or Tailwind, its fragility and lack of impactful presence land it at the bottom of Gen 1’s barrel.

Also read: How to get Original 151 Pokemon in Google Search game

Ad

7) Swanna (Generation V)

Swanna as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Water/Flying

Water/Flying Base stat total: 473

473 Ranking explanation: Decent speed and dual typing, but pretty bad when compared to alternatives.

Ad

Swanna’s stat total might look decent, but it’s an unfortunate victim of redundancy. It plays the same role as Pelipper but is worse in nearly every aspect. Pelipper has Drizzle, a better movepool, and more support options in both singles and doubles.

Swanna’s best traits — speed and mixed attacking — aren’t enough to distinguish it in a generation full of power creep. It needs either a new niche or a stat overhaul.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer breakdown: All Pokemon, characters, mechanics, and more

6) Grapploct (Generation VIII)

Grapploct as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Fighting

Fighting Base stat total: 480

480 Ranking explanation: A cool concept ruined by poor stat allocation.

Ad

Grapploct tries to function as a trapper with its signature move, Octolock, but its low speed and average bulk make that nearly impossible to pull off. Even with 118 base Attack, it rarely gets the chance to use it effectively.

Pokemon with better bulk or utility can do Grapploct's job better. Grapploct feels like a concept that could work if its stats were reallocated — or if it got a buff to Octolock’s mechanics.

Ad

Also read: Legends Z-A is supposedly introducing 20+ Mega Evolutions

5) Pyukumuku (Generation VII)

Pyukumuku as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Water

Water Base stat total: 410

410 Ranking explanation: Extremely niche stall role, but not completely useless.

Ad

Designed as a gimmick like Wobbuffet, Pyukumuku trades HP for high defense but ends up being extremely passive. Its ability, Innards Out, can punish attackers, and it has recovery options — but that’s about it.

It can't deal direct damage, making it a stall pick at best. While some players can annoy opponents with Toxic and Recover loops, it’s a niche role that few teams benefit from.

Also read: 5 best characters in the anime, ranked

Ad

4) Spidops (Generation IX)

Spidops as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Bug

Bug Base stat total: 435

435 Ranking explanation: Tools exist, but they're outclassed across the board.

Ad

Despite being one of Paldea’s most stylish bugs, Spidops is arguably the most disappointing. Despite being designed for support with Sticky Web and unique moves like Silk Trap and Faint, it still suffers from terrible speed and mediocre bulk.

The Pocket Monster does have a few doubles strategies with tools like Taunt and U-turn, but better Sticky Web setters exist. If its stats were stronger or its ability was more impactful, it could carve out a niche. Until then, it's forgotten even in its debut generation.

Ad

Also read: 5 battle mechanics that the anime keeps getting wrong

3) Kricketune (Generation IV)

Kricketune as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Bug

Bug Base stat total: 384

384 Ranking explanation: Bug type with nothing to bug about; worst offensive option in Gen 4.

Ad

Despite a unique and popular cry and access to Swords Dance, Kricketune struggles with everything else. Its Attack stat (85) is barely passable, and its 65 Speed limits its sweeping potential.

Sticky Web might offer utility, but bulkier or faster Pokemon can set things up better. Compared to its fellow Gen 4 Pokemon — many that got evolutions or stat boosts — Kricketune simply can’t compete.

Also read: LEGO x Pokemon collab teased for 2026

2) Castform (Generation III)

Ad

Castform as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Normal (Weather-dependent forms: Water, Ice, Fire)

Normal (Weather-dependent forms: Water, Ice, Fire) Base stat total: 420

420 Ranking explanation: A gimmicky creature that fails in every stat and has no staying power.

Ad

Castform is a weather gimmick that never quite delivered. Its unique ability to change forms based on the weather is cool in theory, but its unimpressive 70 Special Attack and paper-thin defenses render it ineffective.

The Pokemon can't reliably stay on the field long enough to utilize its weather-based typing changes, and without utility moves or stats to compensate, it’s more of a novelty than a threat.

Also read: Can Latios and Latias change into other creatures? New canon detail explored

Ad

1) Ledian (Generation II)

Ledian as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Typing: Bug/Flying

Bug/Flying Base stat total: 390

390 Ranking explanation: Atrocious stats, no synergy with its own ability, and completely outclassed.

Ad

Ledian is the poster child for wasted potential. Despite a charming design, it suffers from a laughably bad stat spread — most notably a dismal 35 Attack. Its Iron Fist ability is a cruel joke, as Ledian’s punch-based moves can't hit hard enough to be meaningful.

Worse still, it has no evolution to bolster it, even as many other Gen 2 Pokemon have received upgrades in later generations. It’s long overdue for a redesign or an evolution.

Also read: Pokemon Concierge season 2: All new Pokemon and release window

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨