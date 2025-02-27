Pokemon Concierge season 2: All new Pokemon and release window

Pokemon Concierge season 2 received a release window and more during the most recent Pokemon Presents livestream. Hosted on the official Pokemon YouTube channel, fans of the popular stop-motion animated series were treated to a bit more info about what awaits Haru and Psyduck as she struggles to improve as a concierge at this lovely resort. However, fans are going to have to wait just a bit longer, as season 2 won’t drop until later this year.

In addition, at least three new Pokemon will be joining the cast — while not new to fans of the franchise, it will be their debut on Pokemon Concierge in season 2. While some of the promised leaks turned out to be false, at least fans of the animation will have something to look forward to.

Pokemon Concierge season 2 to feature new Pokemon this September

Pokemon Concierge season 2 will be coming to Netflix in September 2025, though a concrete date for that month has not been announced as of yet. In addition, for fans that haven’t checked it out yet, The Pokemon Company revealed that for a limited time, episodes 1 through 4 of the first season are now free to watch on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

They will be available for free until Sunday, March 9, 2025, so there’s a very limited time to get caught up. Still, it’s an adorable series, and having it available for free is a really good idea on their part, as it will hype up the upcoming second season. If that weren’t enough to whet people’s appetites, a few new Pokemon will be joining the cast.

Towards the end of the trailer, some stop-motion test footage was revealed for three Pokemon that are confirmed to be coming to the show: Shinx, Arcanine, and Corphish will all be making appearances at the Pokemon resort.

The first season was a pretty big hit with fans and critics alike since it brought a change of pace from the typical anime. Concierge season 1 was a memorable and emotional journey — not to mention there was plenty of Psyduck — and he's one of my favorite Pokémon.

We don’t know how many episodes there will be in Season 2, but fans definitely hope there will be more of them coming when September 2025 finally gets here. It’s going to be a little bit of a wait, but if Season 1 is anything to go by, Pokemon Concierge Season 2 is going to be a major hit.

