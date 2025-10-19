How to get Revitalising Twig in Pokemon Legends Z-A

During the side quest Get Well, Fennekin in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you will be tasked with retrieving a Revitalising Twig to heal the weakened Fire-type Kalos starter Pokemon. However, finding this wonder twig is no easy task as players must contend with a powerful foe while exploring the designated area.
This guide explains all there is about getting the Revitalising Twig for Fennekin in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Here are the details.
Where to find the Revitalising Twig in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Start the side quest
The first order of things is to activate Side Mission 08 "Get Well, Fennekin", which appears on the map after reaching Rank X. The NPC named Branche for the quest can be found in a park near Magenta Plaza, as in the image above, who is overseeing a sickly Fennekin. Hearing of a Revitalizing Twig found somewhere in the city, it is up to you to track it down.
Branche wants the player to first find the herbailist who knows the location of this Revitalizing Twig. He can be found at Café Classe on Vernal Avenue, so speak with him to get the location. Turns out, the Revitalizing Twig is found only in a hidden area of Wild Zone 5. This location boasts a couple of poison-type Pokemon like Bellsprout and Venipede, so be wary when exploring.
Find the hidden area in Wild Zone 5
Once inside, head to the back area blocked by purple sludge, which can be cleared using Water or Psychic moves. Climb down the ladder and ignore the winding upper path with the Bellsprout in front. Instead, turn right and head through the tunnel, also blocked off by purple sludge.
Exit the tunnel to find yourself in a clearing with four spots that must be inspected; however, this will not be easy as the area is guarded by a few Venipede, and an Alpha Whirlipede. The latter is a level 28 Pokemon and will attack on sight. Given how early this side quest is in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you likely will not have a team capable of handling the Alpha.
As such, it is best to dodge its attacks and inspect the required locations. Once all four spots fail to bring up a Revitalizing Twig, a new spot will appear on the min-map, which can be reached by climbing the ladder as indicated in the picture. Interact with the glowing spot to collect the Revitalising Twig.
Return with the Revitalizing Twig to get rewarded
Head back to Branche and feed the twig to the Fennekin. This will immediately perk it up and allow you to add the Pokemon as a permanent member to your party. This concludes the "Get Well, Fennekin" questline in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
