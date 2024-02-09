How to get Salamence in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Salamence has returned in Pokemon GO 3-star raids, thanks to the Lunar New Year: Dragon Unleashed event, which started at 10 am local time on February 5, 2024, and will end at 8 pm local time on February 11, 2024. This means you still have a few days left to get your hands on this dual Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon.

During Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year: Dragon Unleashed event, you can encounter Druddigon, Turtonator, and Drampa as 3-star raid bosses. Beating them gives you a chance to encounter their shiny forms. This has left many fans wondering if Salamence's shiny form is available in the game.

How to get Salamence in Pokemon GO

To get Salamence in Pokemon GO, you must defeat it in raids. To do this, you can opt for effective counters against it. The more powerful raid parties, the better your chances of taking it down.

How to defeat Salamence in Pokemon GO

Focus on Salamence's weaknesses (Image via TPC)

Salamence is a pseudo-Legendary dual Dragon- and Flying-type creature in Niantic's mobile title. As a result, its elemental typing makes it vulnerable to the moves below:

Ice (256%)

Dragon (160%)

Fairy (160%)

Rock-type (160%)

It resists the following attacks:

Grass (39.1%)

Ground (39.1%)

Bug (39.1%)

Fighting (39.1%)

Fire (39.1%)

Water (39.1%)

When choosing the best counters for Salamence, it is advised to use moves that deal significant damage. Since it is very fragile to Ice-type attacks, you should focus on using them. However, avoiding moves it resists is recommended because they won't inflict considerable harm.

Best counters for Salamence in Pokemon GO

There are many counters for Salamence (Image via TPC)

The best counters to beat Salamence in 3-star raids include moves with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature. It can be activated by choosing attacks that match the counter’s elemental type, meaning an Ice-type move will deal heavy damage when used by an Ice-type Pokemon.

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Galarian Standard Mode Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

The above Pokemon and moves should help you win Salamence raids in the game. It’s worth noting that not all players can use what we have suggested. Therefore, you should focus on utilizing high damage-dealing moves while prioritizing the STAB power.

Is shiny Salamence available?

Shiny Salamence has always been available to capture in Niantic's mobile title. However, it is unavailable in the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event. This means you can only find and catch its regular form.

