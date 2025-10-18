How to get Skarmory in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Skarmory in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a Flying and Steel-type Pokemon that you can find and battle. It can then also be captured using Poke Balls to add to your roster and use in future battles. Skarmory is one of the more difficult catches that you will encounter during the mid-game. However, its rarity and hard-hitting abilities make the effort worth the grind.
This article will highlight the best way to get Skarmory in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
All details on where to find Skarmory in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Skarmory in Pokemon Legends Z-A cannot be found at the start. You will need to complete the storyline of the game a bit and finish the Reaching Rank C mission. By progressing through the starter missions, you will also have a chance to secure powerful Pokemon and level them up for future adventures that call for Wild Zone battles.
Skarmory’s location in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Skarmory in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found in the Wild Zone 17 area that is located near the Vert Sector 7 region. If you have difficulty finding the location, you can use the map to travel to the Southern part of the map for easier navigation.
Wild Zone 17 is a risky area as it is mostly open grounds where several wild Pokemon make an appearance. It is recommended to visit this location at night when other mob groups like Pyroar remain inactive. Simply walk into the Wild Zone and then keep moving along the paved walkway to the left. Go up the stairs, and you should be able to spot Skarmory flying above the elevated park area.
Take a left again and climb the ladder near the building, while avoiding the Pyroars, to reach higher ground. You can choose to avoid being detected on the rooftops or simply take down the wild mobs present at the top.
Tips to capture Skarmory in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Make sure not to get spotted by Skarmory during this phase. You can directly see Skarmory from this location and then use Quick Balls while targeting it. Sneaking up on this Pokemon increases your chances of success, as Quick Balls have a chance to instantly capture, if you have evaded its detection. Make sure that you carry alot of these Poke Balls to ensure a successful catch of Skarmory in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
In case this does not work out, Skarmory will spot you after you have used the Quick Balls. It will approach you, and this is where you will need to defeat it in a battle. It can be difficult to beat due to its higher level, but the process becomes easier if you target its weaknesses:
- Fire
- Electric
The capturing part after the battle can be tedious, as you might need to attempt it multiple times. But it will eventually result in a successful catch, and the game will notify you with a banner that Skarmory has been registered.
