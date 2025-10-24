Slowpoke is a Water and Psychic-type Pokemon that can evolve into Slowbro or Slowking in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can find a bunch of Slowpoke in the later stages of the game while roaming around the city. You will mostly find them around the Wild Zone areas, and because of their calm nature, they are pretty easy to catch using just a regular Poke Ball. While Slowpoke and Slowbro can be captured, Slowking can only be obtained through trading.

This article guides you on how to get Slowpoke and its evolution Pokemons in Pokmon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: How to get Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Slowpoke’s location

You can find some Slowpoke roaming in Wild Zone 10 as well as Wild Zone 11. As you reach the Wild Zone 10 location, you will find two of them with level 30 and above on the grassland. Simply use a Poke Ball to capture.

You will find the Pokemon in Wild Zone 11 (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/AnwJoeGames)

Since they are calm in nature, unlike Simisear, you can use the normal red Poke Ball to capture them. Over in Wild Zone 11, you will find a higher-level Slowpoke, which makes it an even better option to catch.

Slowbro’s location

There’s a Slowbro of level 44 in Wild Zone 11. As you reach the area, you will find it sitting on the grassland. However, this time, instead of the regular Poke Ball, use the Ultra Ball to catch it. In the later stages, you can even mega evolve Slowbro by using the Slowbronite Mega Stone.

You can catch the Pokemon from Wild Zone 11 using an Ultra Ball (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/AnwJoeGames)

Slowking’s location

Unlike the other two Pokemon, which you can simply catch in the Wild Zones, getting a Slowking takes a bit more effort. To obtain one, you must trade a Slowpoke that’s holding a King’s Rock with another player. Since Slowking only evolves through this trade process, ensure you have the item and the Pokemon ready. You can get King’s Rock in multiple ways.

After completing side mission 84.

Purchase it from an NPC inside Racine Construction.

Obtain it as a reward after completing the main story.

Slowking can be obtained via trading (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/Poijz)

After you get a King’s Rock and a Slowpoke, you must trade them. Here’s how you can trade:

Step 1: Press X to open the Main Menu and click on the Link Play tab .

Press to open the Main Menu and click on the . Step 2: Select the Link Trade option.

Select the option. Step 3: Click on Faraway Players .

Click on . Step 4: You must enter the code here. (For Slowking, it's 0137 0137)

Once the code is entered, the system will search for another player who has used the same code and match you together. After you find a match, trade your Slowpoke that’s holding a King’s Rock. As soon as the trade goes through, the Pokemon will automatically evolve into a Slowking.

