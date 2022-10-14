How to get Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Umbreon and Espeon are two of the many "Eevee-lutions," evolutions of the genetically unstable Pokemon Eevee. In the traditional games in the series, Eevee evolves into these two forms based on the time of day; however, the mobile title offers its own twist to this evolutionary method.

Since happiness levels found in traditional Pokemon games are represented differently in Pokemon GO, trainers won't need to rely on them as much to evolve their Eevee. As an alternative, they will need to use the Buddy System to obtain Umbreon and Espeon. Additionally, they'll need some Eevee candies to initiate the appropriate evolution as well.

Furthermore, if a trainer hasn't evolved an Umbreon or Espeon before, they'll also have access to the well-known "nickname trick," though this will only work once.

Evolving Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon in Pokemon GO

Umbreon and Espeon's in-game Pokemon GO models (Image via Niantic)

Evolving your Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon isn't randomized like the evolution forms Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon. Instead, you'll need to traverse some distance using the Buddy System with regard to the time of day. Alternatively, the nickname trick will work perfectly fine, but you'll want to use it on a quality Eevee for the best results.

Here's how to evolve Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon in Pokemon GO:

Set your Eevee as your Buddy Pokemon. This can be accomplished by selecting your trainer portrait in-game. Then, tap the Choose Buddy icon, which looks like two smiling faces. Now, select your Eevee from your roster of available Pokemon, and it will join you on your adventures. Traverse at least 10 km while keeping Eevee as your buddy. In the meanwhile, you'll need to accrue 25 Eevee candies. This can be achieved by catching additional Eevee or simply collecting the candies as you travel with the creature as your buddy. Once the 10 km has been covered and you have at least 25 Eevee candies, it's time to evolve. Open your buddy Eevee's page on the Pokemon roster and tap the "Evolve" button. If you wish to obtain Espeon, evolve Eevee during the daytime. Conversely, for Umbreon, you'll need to evolve the Pokemon at night. If you haven't evolved these "Eevee-lutions" before, you can use the nickname trick. For Umbreon, nickname your Eevee "Tamao" before evolving it, and for Espeon use the nickname "Sakura."

That's all there is to it. As previously noted, the nickname trick will only work for the first evolutions of Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon GO. If you're planning on using these creatures for battle, it's a wise idea to transform your strongest Eevee with the highest IV stats possible; otherwise, the nickname trick would be used somewhat wastefully.

It's also important to note that if you evolve a shiny Eevee, it will become a shiny Umbreon or Espeon. Considering these Pokemon GO creatures are quite beautiful, this is a factor worth considering during the evolutionary process. However, trainers shouldn't be constrained by battles or shinies; if they want to evolve an Umbreon or Espeon, they're fully free to do so on their own terms.

The Dark and Psychic-type "Eevee-lutions" remain some of the most popular options since their Generation II debuts, and the same can be said in spin-offs like Pokemon GO. For aspiring collectors and battlers, it's never a bad idea to keep Umbreon and Espeon waiting in the wings to complete their Pokedex or to bring the creatures into a tough PvE or PvP bout.

