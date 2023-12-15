How to make Super-Spicy Sandwich and complete Crispin's Elite Trial in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Crispin's Elite Trial in Indigo Disk is to create a Super-Spicy Sandwich. As a cook, the Elite Four member wants you to prove your worth by making a sandwich that satisfies his tastebuds. However, you cannot use the ingredients you already have - that would be far too easy. Instead, you have to gather the ingredients from the other students nearby.

This is essentially a puzzle to solve, where you need to speak to and interact with these students in the correct order and trade the right ingredients. It’s not a complicated task, but it will require a few Pokemon Battles to complete Crispin's Elite Trial in Indigo Disk and make the sandwich of his dreams.

Here’s everything you need to do to complete the trial and go on to the Elite Four battle.

Making the Super-Spicy Sandwich for Crispin's Elite Trial in Indigo Disk

Prove your skills in the kitchen for Crispin (Image via Nintendo)

You must collect the correct ingredients to make the Super-Spicy Sandwich for Crispin's Elite Trial in Indigo Disk. There’s just a little bit of leeway in this, thankfully. I used this particular set of ingredients to complete the trial:

Jalapeno x2

Chorizo x2

Onions x1

Chili Sauce x1

Mustard x1

These Pokemon battles are simple enough to get through (Image via Nintendo)

First, run behind the huge rock to find someone asking about Jalapeno Peppers. He will give them to you for 50 BP, or you can battle him. Just fight him; he’s not difficult. He brings level 75 Bellossom, Torkoal, Magmar, and Vileplume to the Double Battle.

Then, you’ll head to the person in the main area discussing a battle for Potato Salad. This requires another battle, but it’s necessary to complete the Super-Spicy Sandwich for Crispin's Elite Trial in Indigo Disk. We’ll be trading it to someone nearby. She fields level 75 Elektross and Camerupt.

Defeat her soundly, then go to the person nearby who says, “Three ingredients if you give me something!”. He wants Potato Salad and trades you Onion, Cucumber, and Prosciutto. You can trade the cucumber for Chili Sauce or Ketchup near the large group of cacti. Choose the Chili Sauce.

You need Mayonnaise, but not for the sandwich (Image via Nintendo)

You need the Mayonnaise next, so run to the person yelling about it - near the Potato Salad kid, for the next step of the Super-Spicy Sandwich. This will require one more Pokemon Battle. Thankfully, these kids all heal you as a part of Crispin's Elite Trial in Indigo Disk. It’s safe to go through these other trainers.

This trainer fields a pair of Level 75 Pyroar and nothing else. With the Mayonnaise in hand, go talk to the person nearby who states, “Three ingredients if you bring the right answer!”. Give them the Mayonnaise, who, in response, gives you an Egg, Olive Oil, and Vinegar.

Go to the student offering to “Broaden your Chorizons” and trade them the Egg for Chorizo. Then, trade the student next to them for another Jalapeno. You lose the Prosciutto and Olive Oil, but you didn’t need those anyway.

Finally, you trade the nearby girl for her Mustard to complete the ingredients for the Super-Spicy Sandwich as a part of Crispin's Elite Trial in Indigo Disk. Now, all you have to do is head to Crispin and assemble the sandwich. Slather it in Mustard and chili Sauce, and put the ingredients on.

After wrapping up the sandwich, Crispin will be ready to battle you. However, this is an incredibly challenging Pokemon duel, particularly his Blaziken. As a member of the Elite Four, he’s not a pushover.