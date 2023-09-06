How Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers are soloing Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid

There is a way to solo the infamously difficult Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it's extremely RNG-reliant. The gist of this method involves the player getting some specific AI partners. If you don't get the right partners, this strategy will fail. Likewise, this method also relies on some Accuracy drops, causing your enemy to miss their attacks.

It's not just pure luck, either. There is also a very specific strategy on what the player must do when fighting the 7-star Mewtwo Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Note that this particular method relies on you using Mew. You can use GETY0URMEW as a Mystery Gift Code to get it if you don't have it already.

How to solo the 7-star Mewtwo Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a quick rundown of what your Mew can use to clear this 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 Attack / 210 Defence / 48 Speed

252 Attack / 210 Defence / 48 Speed Moves: Mud Slap + Amnesia + Bulk Up + Leech Life

Mud Slap + Amnesia + Bulk Up + Leech Life Item: Metronome

Metronome Tera Type: Bug

This is the first part of ensuring your success against Mighty Mewtwo. Also, make sure your PPs are maxed. You will also want the following AI partners:

Bellibolt: Its Discharge can Paralyze your foe.

Its Discharge can Paralyze your foe. Weavile, Aranine, or Mudsdale: Any of these three can lower your foe's Defense.

Note that only Mudsdale can lower Mewtwo's Defense while the latter's shield is up in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, Mudsdale can only do it 50% of the time with Rock Smash. Weavile and Arcanine's Leer will be guaranteed once the shield is down.

If you want to randomize your current selection of AI partners in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, go to a different Tera Raid (like Blissey's). Don't start it yet. Instead, do the following:

Save the game. Go offline. Select the 'Challenge as a group' option. Start the raid. Reset if you don't get good teammates.

Once you have the right teammates and build, it's time to start this legendarily difficult 7-star Tera Raid. Follow this strategy:

Use Mud Slap three times: This will lower your enemy's Accuracy to -3. Hopefully, Bellibolt would have Paralyzed your foe by this point with Discharge. Use one Amnesia: This buffs your Mew's Sp. Def by +2. Use two Bulk Ups: This will give your Mew +2 Attack and +2 Defense. Use Amnesia again: Your Mew should have +4 Sp. Def by this point. Use three Bulk Ups: Your Mew should have +5 Attack and +5 Defense now. Terastallize to the Bug Type: You should be able to do this since you have already hit a few Mud Slaps. Use Leech Life: It's time to hurt Mighty Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Spam Mud Slap six times: Your foe would have reset its stats by now. You should hit six Mud Slaps to make its Accuracy -6. Use Leech Life if your health is low. Bulk Up once more: Now, you should be +6 Attack and +6 Defense. Perform a Go All Out Cheer: This will strengthen your next hit. Do two more Leech Lifes: This will force Mighty Mewtwo to reset your stats. Do two Bulks Ups and one Amnesia: This will give you +2 Attack, +2 Defense, and +2 Sp. Def. Do four more Bulk Ups: You should now be +6 Attack and +6 Defense. Do another Go All Out Cheer: You're getting ready to spam some Leech Lifes up next. Perform some Leech Lifes: Once Mewtwo's shield is broken, it will use Rest, with its Chesto Berry waking it up instantly. Use six more Mud Slaps: You have to make your foe's Accuracy -6 again. Perform one final Go All Out Cheer: The last part is next. You just need to keep attacking. Spam Leech Life for the win: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers should barely have enough time to finish this 7-star Tera Raid.

There is a ton of RNG involved in this fight. Best of luck to anybody who wishes to try out this solo strategy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

