How to solo defeat Cobalion in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Cobalion is the next creature appearing in Pokemon GO's 5-star raid battles. This Legendary Pocket Monster boasts an impressive stat spread, and you need a team of good counters to beat it. You also require a group of two to four players. Although this is a recommendation, there are trainers in the rural areas who don’t have friends to tag along with.

If you wish to solo defeat Cobalion, you must keep a few things in mind before attempting the raid. Defeating strong creatures demands the best possible counters, healing items, and battle preparation.

Cobalion is a strong Steel- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster with great offensive and defensive power. Thus, the team you bring into this raid must be able to take advantage of the boss' dual typing weaknesses.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Pokemon GO: Cobalion weaknesses, resistance, and type

Cobalion, Ash, and Pikachu as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To take down Cobalion in Pokemon GO's 5-star raids, you must be familiar with its weaknesses and resistance. Each creature is vulnerable to certain moves. Similarly, in Cobalion’s case, it is susceptible to Fighting-, Fire-, and Ground-type moves.

Solo trainers should prioritize counters that Cobalion is weak against. Moreover, they should avoid Bug-, Poison-, Dark-, Dragon-, Grass-, Ice-, Normal-, and Steel-type attacks. These are the moves that the raid boss can easily resist.

Remember, Cobalion will have a boosted Combat Power (CP) of 39,601 during the raids. Its best movesets, Double Kick and Sacred Sword, will deal increased damage to your counters. Therefore, your counters must be incredibly bulky and offensively strong.

The max Pokemon GO CP of Cobalion can go up to 3417 at level 50. It has a defense-centric stat spread of 192 Attack, 229 Defense, and 209 Stamina.

Pokemon GO: How to counter Cobalion in raids

Cobalion and its Shiny form (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The perfect possible counter that you can use against Cobalion is Primal Groudon. The creature's best moves, Mud Shot and Precipice Blades, which are both of Ground typing, do heavy damage to the boss. You should always use these counters for this raid. The creature can do a lot more in the battle when it's at its highest level.

Mega Blaziken is the second-best fighter to include in your battle team. Its best moveset, Counter (Fighting-type) and Fire Fang (Fire-type), can significantly damage Cobalion.

Since Cobalion's power focuses more on Defense and Stamina, Mega Y Charizard, with Fire Fang and Blast Burn, can also take advantage of its stats.

Shadow Pokemon can also be added to the battle party. The best Shadow counters for Cobalion are Shadow Chandelure and Shadow Blaziken. Both creatures have outstanding battle power. While Shadow Chandelure's best moveset features Fire Spin and Overheat, Shadow Blaziken’s moveset is similar to the non-Shadow variants.

Cobalion variations (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Lastly, the sixth Pocket Monster to add to the battle roster is Reshiram. Fire Fang and Fusion Flare are its best moves and do 26.26 Damage Per Second (DPS) to Cobalion.

The abovementioned counters should help you emerge victorious against Cobalion in Pokemon GO five-star raids. This event will be live from November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time to November 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Though you can pull off solo raids alone, participating with your friends increases your chances of winning and is more fun.

Whether you partake solo, duo, or with your squad, the counters given earlier can be used in any team composition. Notably, this raid also offers a chance to encounter Shiny Cobalion.