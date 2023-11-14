Pokemon GO Cobalion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Cobalion is one of the staples in the Ultra League of the Pokemon GO Battle League. This legendary buck-like monster will return to GO’s five-star raids this week. You can find Cobalion in Pokemon Gyms hosting five-star raids from Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10 am local time through Thursday, November 23, 2023, 10 am local time.

You can also participate in Cobalion Raid hour on November 22, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

This article will explore the best counters you can use against Cobalion. We will also talk about the critter's moveset and weaknesses to build your raid party accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Cobalion in Pokemon GO?

Cobalion (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Being a dual Fighting- and Steel-type beast, Cobalion is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings:

Fighting

Fire

Ground

Cobalion is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Rock

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Cobalion in raids

Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Shadow Blaziken

Reshiram

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Excadrill

Terrakion

Keldeo

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Entei

Groudon

Shadow Hariyama

Mega Alakazam

Shadow Moltres

Moltres

Shadow Infernape

Charizard

Shadow Charizard

What are the best moves to beat Cobalion in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Cobalion is vulnerable to Fire-, Ground, and Fighting-type critters. So, it can be countered with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Fast moves

Mud Shot

Counter

Fire Spin

Fire Fang

Mud Slap

Double Kick

Air Slash

Low Kick

Incinerate

Psycho Cut

Charged moves

Precipice Blades

Blast Burn

Overheat

Fusion Flare

Earth Power

Scorching Sands

Sacred Sword

Dragon Ascent

Dynamic Punch

High Horsepower

Flamethrower

Earthquake

Fire Blast

Focus Blast

Close Combat

Cobalion’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Cobalion and Shiny Cobalion (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The critter can learn the following Fast moves:

Metal Claw

Zen Headbutt

Double Kick

Cobalion can learn the following Charged moves:

Close Combat

Iron Head

Stone Edge

Sacred Sword

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Cobalion in Pokemon GO

Cobalion will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,061 CP to 2,159 CP at level 25 with windy weather boost

2,061 CP to 2,159 CP at level 25 with windy weather boost Non-weather boosted: 1,649 CP to 1,727 at level 20

Can you solo defeat Cobalion in Pokemon GO?

Cobalion has an attack stat of 192 and a defense stat of 229. So, it is not the hardest-hitting raid boss. As a result, if you have high-level counters to Cobalion, you should be able to defeat it without assistance.

Can Cobalion be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Cobalion will have a shiny variant. If lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Cobalion once out of 20 encounters.