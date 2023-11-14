Pokemon GO Cobalion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Cobalion is one of the staples in the Ultra League of the Pokemon GO Battle League. This legendary buck-like monster will return to GO’s five-star raids this week. You can find Cobalion in Pokemon Gyms hosting five-star raids from Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10 am local time through Thursday, November 23, 2023, 10 am local time.
You can also participate in Cobalion Raid hour on November 22, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.
This article will explore the best counters you can use against Cobalion. We will also talk about the critter's moveset and weaknesses to build your raid party accordingly.
What are the best monsters to counter Cobalion in Pokemon GO?
Being a dual Fighting- and Steel-type beast, Cobalion is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings:
- Fighting
- Fire
- Ground
Cobalion is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Dark
- Dragon
- Grass
- Ice
- Normal
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
Recommended counters to beat Cobalion in raids
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Shadow Blaziken
- Reshiram
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Excadrill
- Terrakion
- Keldeo
- Mega Rayquaza
- Shadow Machamp
- Shadow Entei
- Groudon
- Shadow Hariyama
- Mega Alakazam
- Shadow Moltres
- Moltres
- Shadow Infernape
- Charizard
- Shadow Charizard
What are the best moves to beat Cobalion in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Cobalion is vulnerable to Fire-, Ground, and Fighting-type critters. So, it can be countered with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Fast moves
- Mud Shot
- Counter
- Fire Spin
- Fire Fang
- Mud Slap
- Double Kick
- Air Slash
- Low Kick
- Incinerate
- Psycho Cut
Charged moves
- Precipice Blades
- Blast Burn
- Overheat
- Fusion Flare
- Earth Power
- Scorching Sands
- Sacred Sword
- Dragon Ascent
- Dynamic Punch
- High Horsepower
- Flamethrower
- Earthquake
- Fire Blast
- Focus Blast
- Close Combat
Cobalion’s moveset in Pokemon GO
The critter can learn the following Fast moves:
- Metal Claw
- Zen Headbutt
- Double Kick
Cobalion can learn the following Charged moves:
- Close Combat
- Iron Head
- Stone Edge
- Sacred Sword
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Cobalion in Pokemon GO
Cobalion will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,061 CP to 2,159 CP at level 25 with windy weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,649 CP to 1,727 at level 20
Can you solo defeat Cobalion in Pokemon GO?
Cobalion has an attack stat of 192 and a defense stat of 229. So, it is not the hardest-hitting raid boss. As a result, if you have high-level counters to Cobalion, you should be able to defeat it without assistance.
Can Cobalion be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, Cobalion will have a shiny variant. If lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Cobalion once out of 20 encounters.