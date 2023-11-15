Pokemon GO Shiny Cobalion guide

Cobalion, the Legendary Pocket Monster from the Sword of Justice team, is returning to Pokemon GO’s 5-star raids. Niantic constantly updates the game's Raid rotation. This time, the Steel- and Fighting-type critter is taking over. It’ll sport Combat Power (CP) of 39,601, and upon capturing it, the maximum CP can go up to 2159.

Not only do you have the opportunity to obtain a stat-packed beast, but you might also encounter its Shiny form. The only way to get this variant is by defeating the raid boss in the battle. Since it’s not a guaranteed encounter, you have to beat it multiple times for a chance to catch up with its Shiny spawn rate.

Shiny Cobalion is currently available in the game, and with this article, you’ll get all the details on how to get it in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Cobalion weaknesses, best counters, and more

Preview of Shiny Cobalion (Image via Niantic)

Cobalion will appear in the Pokemon GO 5-star raids from November 16, 2023, to November 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Unlike wild spawns, raid battles offer a good chance to encounter Shiny variants. To get a Shiny Cobalion, you have to catch up with the Shiny Spawn rate by defeating the raid boss.

Cobalion is a dual Steel- and Fighting-type Pokemon, and you must exploit its dual-type weaknesses. Here is the table to show you Cobalion’s weaknesses and resistance.

Cobalion Move types Weaknesses Fighting, Fire, Ground Resistance Bug, Poison, Rock, Dark, Dragon, Grass, Ice, Normal, Steel

Since Cobalion is weak to Fighting-, Fire-, and Ground-type moves, you must use attacks of these types to deal significant damage. The list below focuses on counters that the creature is weak to.

Non-Shadow counters:

Reshiram : Fire Fang and Fusion Flare*

: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare* Terrakion : Double Kick and Sacred Sword*

: Double Kick and Sacred Sword* Keldeo : Low Kick and Sacred Sword

: Low Kick and Sacred Sword Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades* Heatran : Fire Spin and Magma Storm*

: Fire Spin and Magma Storm* Lucario : Counter and Aura Sphere

: Counter and Aura Sphere Chandelure: Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow counters:

Shadow Blaziken : Counter and Blast Burn*

: Counter and Blast Burn* Shadow Chandelure : Fire Spin and Overheat

: Fire Spin and Overheat Shadow Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power*

: Mud Shot and Earth Power* Shadow Excadrill : Mud-Slap and Scorching Suns

: Mud-Slap and Scorching Suns Shadow Machamp : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Shadow Entei : Fire Fang and Overheat

: Fire Fang and Overheat Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin and Overheat

Mega counters:

Mega Blaziken : Counter and Blast Burn*

: Counter and Blast Burn* Mega Y Charizard : Fire Spin and Blast Burn*

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn* Mega Rayquaza : Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Mega X Charizard : Fire Spin and Blast Burn*

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn* Mega Alakazam : Counter* and Focus Blast

: Counter* and Focus Blast Mega Swampert : Mud Shot and Earthquake

: Mud Shot and Earthquake Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang and Flamethrower

These counters will help you defeat Cobalion in raids. If you can’t access the moves, create your own variation based on its weaknesses.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Cobalion

Cobalion has a base catch rate of 2% (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO Shiny Cobalion is a rare variant, a strong creature boasting impressive power with a unique design. As mentioned earlier, you must defeat Cobalion in 5-star raids to get this form. This raid offers a great chance to get lucky and add the Shiny variant to your collection.

Remember, even after winning the raid, you might not encounter a Shiny Cobalion. Since the encounter is not guaranteed, you must prepare yourself for a long search. Battle as many times as possible to come close to the Shiny spawn rate.