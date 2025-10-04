How to solo defeat Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Solo defeating Fairy Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raids is possible, although not an easy task. This paradox variant of Gallade is extremely powerful, owing to its dual Fighting- and Fairy-type, and it can easily knock out your Pokemon with a single move (OHKO) if it is not properly EV and IV trained.

Fairy-tera type Iron Valiant with Mightiest Mark will be available in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from October 2, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT till October 12, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. This raid will normally be available for Pokemon Violet players, although it can be accessed by on Scarlet by using the Poke Portal.

In this guide, we will explain how you can solo defeat Fairy Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raids.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fairy-tera Iron Valiant in the raids (Image via TPC)

Here are the best Pokemon that you should use to solo defeat Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Bellibolt Gholdengo Pecharunt

Below is a detailed explanation of why the Pokemon mentioned are the best to solo defeat Iron Valiant, along with the exact build that you should use:

1) Bellibolt

Bellibolt is the best option to solo defeat Iron Valiant (Image via TPC)

Use the following build on Bellibolt for this raid against Iron Valiant:

Tera Type: Electric

Electric Ability: Electromorphosis

Electromorphosis Held Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Nature: Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk)

Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Sp. Atk

252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Sp. Atk IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Electric Terrain, Acid Spray, Chilling Water, Parabolic Charge

Bellibolt is the best option to solo defeat Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Once into the fight, Iron Valiant will activate its own Electric Terrain, which will boost Bellibolt's electric-type moves by default. Start by using Acid Spray twice to lower Iron Valiant's Sp. Def., and then keep using Parabolic Charge.

Owing to the Electric Terrain and Bellibolt's Electromorphosis, you should be able to deal a decent amount of damage while also healing yourself with Parabolic Charge. Your AI teammates also take damage from this move, but their fainting does not affect the raid timer. Once Iron Valiant resets its own stats at around the 85% mark, you are ready to enter the second phase.

Use Acid Spray once again, and then terastallize your Bellibolt. Keep using Parabolic Charge till Iron Valiant resets your stats at around the 60% mark. Now, use your Acid Spray once again, and keep spamming Parabolic Charge. Once Iron Valiant's tera shield breaks, use Chilling Water to lower its attack stat and offset its Swords Dance. From here, keep spamming Parabolic Charge to win the raid.

2) Gholdengo

Gholdengo is a great option to solo defeat this Pokemon (Image via TPC)

For Gholdengo, use the following build to solo defeat Iron Valiant:

Tera Type: Steel

Steel Ability: Good as Gold

Good as Gold Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk)

Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk) EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Make It Rain, Flash Cannon, Nasty Plot, Metal Sound

Gholdengo's dual Steel- and Ghost-type makes it immune to Fighting-type and resist Fairy-type. As such, it is naturally a great counter to Iron Valiant and can be used to solo defeat it in the 7-star Tera Raids. The overall idea is similar to that of Bellibolt here. Start off the fight with a Metal Sound and then use Nasty Plot once. Keep spamming Flash Cannon till Iron Valiant resets your stats.

Use your Nasty Plot twice and then terastallize immedaitely. Keep hitting Iron Valiant with Flash Cannons, till it finally does its own stat reset at around the 65% mark. Here, use Metal Sound once again, and spam your Flash Cannon till its tera shield drops.

Depending on the scenario, you can go for another Nasty Plot. If you have three Nasty Plots up, hit the Make It Rain attack, as it will do a massive amount of damage. Despite the type advantage, Gholdengo can be quite frail so you might need to use Cheer and heal. If you have Eli and his Gardevoir amongst your AI companions, part of this heal will already be taken care of.

3) Pecharunt

Pecharunt is another great option to solo defeat Iron Valiant (Image via TPC)

Pecharunt needs to have the following build to solo defeat Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Type: Poison

Poison Ability: Poison Puppeteer

Poison Puppeteer Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk)

Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk) EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 HP / 4 Def IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Acid Spray, Malignant Chain, Nasty Plot, Sludge Wave

Pecharunt is a great option that can solo defeat Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by stacking debuffs on the opponent. Most other options generally buff the attacker to outdamage, but Pecharunt focuses on reducing Iron Valiant's stats to the point that even touching it will deal massive numbers.

Start the fight with Acid Spray, and use it twice or thrice until the 80% timer hits and all your stats are reset. Pecharunt has naturally high Def, which should protect it against OHKOs and STABs. However, in case you do end up fainting once, make sure to use Cheer and boost your Def further before Pecharunt exits the field.

When Pecharunt is back after five seconds, terastallize immediately and keep hitting it with Acid Spray. It will deal a decent chunk of damage while also systematically lowering Iron Valiant's Sp. Def. by two stages every time. Once you have stacked at least three Acid Sprays, go for one instance of Malignant Chain.

This attack will break Iron Valiant's tera shield in most cases, and it will also reset all stat changes on its side. Now, hit it with Acid Spray two more times, and finish it off with another Malignant Chain.

Other than the Pokemon mentioned above, you can also use other options like Galarian Slowbro, Galarian Slowking, and even Magearna to solo defeat Iron Valiant. However, these might be a bit tougher than the ones listed above.

