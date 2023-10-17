How to solo defeat Greavard in Pokemon GO 3-star raids 

The season of Adventures Abound in Pokemon GO marks the arrival of the first creatures from the Generation IX main series games. After the Paldean starters, Lechonk, Pawmi, Nymble, Frigibax, and, recently, Smoliv, it is Greavard's turn to debut in Niantic's mobile game. The friendly ghost dog will appear in-game for the first time during Part 1 of the Halloween event.

One of the ways to acquire Greavard in Pokemon GO is by defeating it in 3-star raids. Many will wonder if it can be defeated as a solo raider. A look at Greavard's stats suggests that this should be achievable. However, no raid boss should be underestimated, and this guide will provide all the information you need to emerge victorious.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

How to defeat Greavard raids alone in Pokemon GO

Greavard is a mono Ghost-type Pocket Monster. This means it has two weaknesses: Ghost and Dark. This elemental typing also gives it four resistances: Normal, Fighting, Poison, and Bug.

In Pokemon GO, Greavard has a base 105 Attack and 106 Defense. As a 3-star raid boss, it will have a total HP of approximately 3,600. This makes it a relatively easy Raid Boss to solo if you go in with high-leveled counters with great Attack and type advantage.

Greavard's Pokemon GO moveset consists of Lick and Bite as Fast Attacks, while Shadow Ball, Dig, and Psychic Fangs serve as Charged Attacks. Considering all this, strong Dark-type attackers should be your priority. However, if you can't put together six high-leveled Dark-type attackers, you can include one or two Ghost-type attackers or even Pokemon that do neutral damage to Greavard.

Some of the best Dark-type Pocket Monsters and their moves to consider to solo defeat Greavard are:

Shadow and/or Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow and/or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing

Other Pocket Monsters that can be used to easily complete this challenge on your own are:

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

You should also carry a decent stock of Max Revivies since your team might faint a few times.

You can check out every other event bonus for Part 1 of the Halloween celebrations in Pokemon GO.