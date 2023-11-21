How to solo defeat Pelipper in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Niantic regularly changes the raid rotation, and Pelipper is one of the raid bosses for Pokemon GO 3-star raids. Along with that, the update features Rhydon, Gardevoir, and Bombirdier.

Going solo means trainers must have perfect possible counters. With them, the possibility of winning the battle increases significantly. Although the best thing would be to partake with friends, not all trainers can form a squad to attempt the raid.

From those wanting to test the counters' battle power to those who like solo raids and players from the rural areas who don’t have in-game friends, they can go through this detailed guide to beating the Water- and Flying-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO three-star raids.

Pokemon GO 3-star raids: How to solo beat Pelipper

Pelipper, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In order to take down Pelipper in Pokemon GO three-star raids, you must have access to high-level counters. If your counter is stronger, you have a higher chance of damaging the boss, and vice versa. Each Pokemon is weak to certain moves; therefore, the monsters you will bring along for solo attempts must be able to exploit the boss's weaknesses.

Similarly, Pelipper can be weakened with the right sets of moves. Due to the dual typing, the bird takes increased damage from Electric- and Rock-type attacks. There are multiple single and double Pokemon GO Electric- or Rock-type Pocket Monsters that can access these elemental-type moves.

Nonetheless, when attacking Pelipper individually, it would be best only to include critters that give you an advantage. The more powerful your counter, the higher your chances of bringing down Pelipper in three-star raids. Last but not least, the included team can perform at their maximum potential when their level is higher.

Pelipper best counters (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Here is the list of the best counters you can use against Pelipper.

Shadow Raikou : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Xurkitree : Thunder Shock and Discharge

: Thunder Shock and Discharge Shadow Electivire : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Mega Manectric : Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Zekrom : Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Shadow Magnezone : Spark and Wild Charge

: Spark and Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos : Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Raikou : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Electivire : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow Alolan Golem: Volt Switch and Wild Charge

The above counters can easily exploit the Flying and Water-type monster's weaknesses. If your counters are below Level 40, prefer the optimal group size, i.e., two to three trainers. Additionally, you can create your own variations that Pelipper is powerless to.

If you want to know more about the event featuring various raid bosses in three-star raids, read the Pokemon GO Party Up event guide.