How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in September 2023? Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO players can battle against the three Team GO Rocket Leaders, including Cliff, in September 2023. Cliff's current lineups have remained the same since July 2023, so beating his Shadow Pokemon will not be difficult. Those who've collected the Mysterious Component by defeating the GO Rocket Grunts can create a Rocket Radar to find him. However, using this high-tech tool means you will encounter any leaders: Cliff, Arlo, or Sierra.

You can only challenge the Team GO Rocket Leader, Cliff, by assembling the map-scanning tool. Additionally, you can only take him down with the best counters. This article is a detailed guide to defeating Cliff in Pokemon GO in September 2023.

Pokemon GO: Cliff's lineups in September 2023

Cliff lineups (Image via Niantic)

Cliff is arguably the most formidable Team GO Rocket Leader with powerful Shadow Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. This September will be no different as he unleashes a Shadow Aerodactyl in the first phase of the challenge. Read more about the lineups and the monster he will send out in three steps.

Phase 1: Aerodactyl

Phase 2: Slowking, Cradily, and Gallade

Phase 3: Dusknoir, Mamoswine, and Tyranitar

The new Seasons of Adventure Abound has started, and as usual, the Team GO Rocket Takeover will change the lineup. But we don't know when the Pokemon GO developers will change the roster.

Pokemon GO: Cliff's best counters in September 2023

How to defeat Cliff and his monsters (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Leader, Cliff, has the abovementioned Shadow Pokemon at his disposal in Pokemon GO. You must exploit the weaknesses of the lineups and match your counters to their typing to gain an advantage. This guide tells you which Pokemon to use and their best movesets to stand a chance against his corrupted monsters.

Phase 1: Aerodactyl's best counters

Counter Aerodactyl (Image via Niantic)

Aerodactyl is a dual Rock and Flying-type Pocket Monster that is weak to Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves in Pokemon GO. Here is the table to show you the best counters for Aerodactyl.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Kyogre Waterfall Origin Pulse Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Greninja Water Shuriken Hydro Cannon Kyurem Steel Wing Glaciate Zapdos Thunder Shock Zap Cannon

Phase 2: Slowking's best counters

Counter Slowing (Image via Niantic)

Slowking is a dual Psychic and Water-type Pokemon from the Johto region in Pokemon GO. It is weak against Electric, Bug, Grass, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks and resists Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Water, and Steel-type moves. You can use the following counters from the table to take it down.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Kartakana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Volcarnoa Bug Bite Solar Beam

Phase 2: Cradily's best counters

Counter Cradily (Image via Niantic)

Cradily is a dual Rock and Grass-type monster that can fairly resist Electric and Normal-type moves in Pokemon GO. Its typing weakens it against Steel, Bug, Fighting, and Ice-type attacks. The table below helps you to counter this fighter.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Terrakoin Double Kick Sacred Sword Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Toxicroak Counter Dynamic Punch

Phase 2: Gallade's best counters

Counter Gallade (Image via Niantic)

Gallade is a dual Fighting and Psychic-type critter from the Hoenn region in Niantic's AR mobile title. Due to its typing, it is weak to Flying, Fairy, and Ghost-type attacks while resisting Fighting and Rock-type moves. Check the table below to find the best counters for Gallade.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Gengar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Rayquaza Air Slash Hurricane Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Hero Zacian Snarl Play Rough Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball

Phase 3: Dusknoir's best counters

Counter Dusknoir (Image via Niantic)

Dusknoir is a mono Ghost-type wild creature that is weak against Dark and Ghost-type moves. Thanks to its typing, it has resistance against Bug, Fighting, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. You can use the best counters from the table to beat Dusknoir.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Attack Deoxys Zen Headbutt Dark Pulse Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Weavile Snarl Foul Play Houndoom Snarl Crunch

Phase 3: Mamoswine's best counters

Counter Mamoswine (Image via Niantic)

Mamoswine is a dual Ground and Ice-type fighter from the Sinnoh region that resists Electric and Poison-type moves. It is weak to Grass, Steel, Fighting, Grass, and Fire-type attacks. You must avoid using moves that it can easily resist and instead exploit its weaknesses. Here is the table to demonstrate the best counters for Mamoswine.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Terrakoin Double Kick Sacred Sword Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Standard Darmanitan Fire Fang Overheat Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch

Phase 3: Tyranitar's best counters

Counter Tyranitar (Image via Niantic)

Tyranitar is a pseudo-legendary dual Rock and Dark-type wild monster that belongs to the Johto region. Its typing makes it weak to Bug, Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Steel, Ground, and Water-type attacks. However, it resists Flying, Psychic, Dark, Fire, Normal, Poison, and Ghost-type moves. The table below lets you pick the best counters for Tyranitar.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Terrakoin Double Kick Sacred Sword Conckeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Cobalion Double Kick Sacred Sword Buzzwole Counter Superpower Heracross Counter Close Combat

Remember, you can battle Cliff as many times as you want if you lose against him in Pokemon GO. Those who do not have the counters we told earlier can use their own variations to exploit its weaknesses. Challenge him to receive many in-game items and Pokemon encounter rewards.