How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in September 2023? Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO players can battle against the three Team GO Rocket Leaders, including Cliff, in September 2023. Cliff's current lineups have remained the same since July 2023, so beating his Shadow Pokemon will not be difficult. Those who've collected the Mysterious Component by defeating the GO Rocket Grunts can create a Rocket Radar to find him. However, using this high-tech tool means you will encounter any leaders: Cliff, Arlo, or Sierra.
You can only challenge the Team GO Rocket Leader, Cliff, by assembling the map-scanning tool. Additionally, you can only take him down with the best counters. This article is a detailed guide to defeating Cliff in Pokemon GO in September 2023.
Pokemon GO: Cliff's lineups in September 2023
Cliff is arguably the most formidable Team GO Rocket Leader with powerful Shadow Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. This September will be no different as he unleashes a Shadow Aerodactyl in the first phase of the challenge. Read more about the lineups and the monster he will send out in three steps.
Phase 1: Aerodactyl
Phase 2: Slowking, Cradily, and Gallade
Phase 3: Dusknoir, Mamoswine, and Tyranitar
The new Seasons of Adventure Abound has started, and as usual, the Team GO Rocket Takeover will change the lineup. But we don't know when the Pokemon GO developers will change the roster.
Pokemon GO: Cliff's best counters in September 2023
The Leader, Cliff, has the abovementioned Shadow Pokemon at his disposal in Pokemon GO. You must exploit the weaknesses of the lineups and match your counters to their typing to gain an advantage. This guide tells you which Pokemon to use and their best movesets to stand a chance against his corrupted monsters.
Phase 1: Aerodactyl's best counters
Aerodactyl is a dual Rock and Flying-type Pocket Monster that is weak to Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves in Pokemon GO. Here is the table to show you the best counters for Aerodactyl.
Phase 2: Slowking's best counters
Slowking is a dual Psychic and Water-type Pokemon from the Johto region in Pokemon GO. It is weak against Electric, Bug, Grass, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks and resists Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Water, and Steel-type moves. You can use the following counters from the table to take it down.
Phase 2: Cradily's best counters
Cradily is a dual Rock and Grass-type monster that can fairly resist Electric and Normal-type moves in Pokemon GO. Its typing weakens it against Steel, Bug, Fighting, and Ice-type attacks. The table below helps you to counter this fighter.
Phase 2: Gallade's best counters
Gallade is a dual Fighting and Psychic-type critter from the Hoenn region in Niantic's AR mobile title. Due to its typing, it is weak to Flying, Fairy, and Ghost-type attacks while resisting Fighting and Rock-type moves. Check the table below to find the best counters for Gallade.
Phase 3: Dusknoir's best counters
Dusknoir is a mono Ghost-type wild creature that is weak against Dark and Ghost-type moves. Thanks to its typing, it has resistance against Bug, Fighting, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. You can use the best counters from the table to beat Dusknoir.
Phase 3: Mamoswine's best counters
Mamoswine is a dual Ground and Ice-type fighter from the Sinnoh region that resists Electric and Poison-type moves. It is weak to Grass, Steel, Fighting, Grass, and Fire-type attacks. You must avoid using moves that it can easily resist and instead exploit its weaknesses. Here is the table to demonstrate the best counters for Mamoswine.
Phase 3: Tyranitar's best counters
Tyranitar is a pseudo-legendary dual Rock and Dark-type wild monster that belongs to the Johto region. Its typing makes it weak to Bug, Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Steel, Ground, and Water-type attacks. However, it resists Flying, Psychic, Dark, Fire, Normal, Poison, and Ghost-type moves. The table below lets you pick the best counters for Tyranitar.
Remember, you can battle Cliff as many times as you want if you lose against him in Pokemon GO. Those who do not have the counters we told earlier can use their own variations to exploit its weaknesses. Challenge him to receive many in-game items and Pokemon encounter rewards.