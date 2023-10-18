How to solo defeat Sandygast in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Sandygast was released in Pokemon GO during the Water Festival: Beach Week in June 2023. The Sand Heap Pokemon from the Alola region initially appeared in 1-star raids as well as Field Research and Timed Research reward encounters during the event.

In October 2023, it will make its 3-star raid debut during the first part of the game's Halloween celebrations.

Many players wish to know if 3-star raids can be completed as a solo challenger. While most of these raids can be defeated solo, some are much easier than others.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about taking on Sandygast in Pokemon GO raids as a solo trainer.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

How to defeat Sandygast raids alone in Pokemon GO?

Sandygast in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sandygast is a Ghost and Ground-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak to Ghost, Dark, Grass, Ice, and Water-type attacks. Sandygast also resists the following types: Bug, Rock, Electric, Fighting, Normal, and Poison.

As a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Sandygast will have around 3,600 HP. As for its offensive and defensive prowess, the critter has a base 120 Attack and 118 Defense.

Sandygast can use Astonish and Mud Shot as Fast Attacks and Sand Tomb, Earth Power, Scorching Sands, and Shadow Ball as Charged Attacks.

This makes it a relatively easy critter to take down on your own, especially if you have high-leveled Dark or Grass-type Pocket Monsters. This is because critters of these types will deal super effective damage while resisting Sandygast's barrage.

You can consider building your team for the Sandygast raid using a combination of these best counters to Sandygast:

Shadow and/or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

and/or with Bite and Brutal Swing Shadow and/or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

and/or with Snarl and Foul Play Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

with Snarl and Foul Play Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

with Snarl and Dark Pulse Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

with Snarl and Dark Pulse Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing

Bite and Brutal Swing Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

(Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Shadow Trangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

If you can't make a team of six using suggestions from here, you can also consider some of these moderate counters:

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

with Lick and Shadow Ball Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

with Hex and Shadow Ball Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with Ice Fang and Avalanche Shadow and/or Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

and/or with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

That said, for the best chance at taking down Sandygast in Pokemon GO, try to take at least four critters from the best counters list and fill the remaining spots with moderate counters.

Lastly, you should have a decent stock of Max Revives in your kitty so that you don't end up wasting time separately reviving and healing your team if it ends up fainting.

You can also check out all the other event bonuses during part 1 of the Halloween celebrations in Pokemon GO.