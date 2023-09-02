Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to in September 2023. The Adventures Abound season kicked off on September 1 and will last till November's end. A major highlight of this season is the arrival of Shadow Zapdos in Shadow Raids. Like Shadow Articuno in the past, that Electric-type legendary bird will be available in five-star raids during weekends this season.

You can only participate in Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO in person since the use of Remote Raid Passes is not allowed. This makes it difficult for trainers in rural areas to partake in them, with players having a hard time finding partners for raiding.

Some of you may even wish to take on the challenge of defeating Shadow Zapdos on your own. Should you choose to do this, you need to prepare yourself for a challenge. With the perfect counters, healing items, and a stockpile of Purified Gems, beating it might not be impossible.

How to defeat Shadow Zapdos raid solo in Pokemon GO

Zapdos is a Flying- and Electric- type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it is only weak to two types: Ice and Rock. It resists Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type moves.

As a five-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, it has a CP of 46,418. With a high Attack stat of 253, Zapdos will hit your critter's hard. Therefore, an ideal counter to it will be an entity that not only exerts offensive pressure but can also take STAB-boosted Electric-type attacks from this Raid Boss.

Keeping these factors in mind, the best team to counter Shadow Zapdos consists of five Level 50 Shadow Rhyperiors with Smack Down for their Fast Attack and Rock Wrecker for the Charged one. These creatures' part-Ground typing means they will resist all of Shadow Zapdos' Fast Attacks and most of its Charged Attacks.

The sixth spot on the team should be occupied by Level 50 Mega Tyranitar with Fast Attack Smack Down and Charged Attack Stone Edge. Having this Mega Evolution will give you a much-needed damage boost when using Rock-type attacks.

Going solo into this Pokemon GO raid means your team will faint multiple times during the battle. This is why you should have a decent stock of Max Revives so that you don't waste time separately reviving and healing your best counters to Shadow Zapdos.

This Raid Boss also has the potential to get enraged during the battle. This will further boost its already sky-high Attack stat. To calm it down, you need to use Purified Gems. Multiple properly timed gems should calm this boss down enough for you to see the battle through.

If you are going into this fight with a duo, you can get away with using 5 Level 50 Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche with a Mega-Evolved Glalie that knows Frost Breath and Avalanche.

Defeating Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO on your own is not going to be an easy task. This is why you should enter this battle with at least one trainer by your side. If you do manage to get the job done alone, you have the chance to encounter a shiny version of that critter as a reward.