How to solo defeat Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

By Aashish Victor
Published Aug 20, 2025 08:49 GMT
How to solo defeat Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
How to solo defeat Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now live to keep the players busy. From August 18, 2025, to August 31, 2025, this event gives players a difficult but rewarding challenge. Unlike in the regular format where you can encounter the boss after winning the raid, in this case, the shiny version of Ting-Lu will appear as a Mystery Gift distribution after its defeat one million times.

For players who want to solo Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, preparation is crucial. With the correct team setup and smart tactics, soloing in this raid is fully possible.

In this article, we’ll break down some of the most consistent options and how to maximize their potential in this raid.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Serperior

Serperior as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Serperior as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Contrary
  • Held Item: Metronome
  • Nature: Modest (+ Sp. Atk, - Atk)
  • EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 HP
  • Moveset: Leaf Storm, Giga Drain, Protect, and Reflect
Serperior excels in this battle thanks to its Contrary ability. Each time it uses Leaf Storm, instead of losing its Special Attack, it gains a buff. Serperior's Contrary also benefits from Ting-Lu's Snarl.

Reflect offers the team defensive buffs from physical damage, while Giga Drain maintains Serperior's health throughout the battle. Additionally, Metronome stacks up on damage if Leaf Storm or Giga Drain are used consecutively.

2) Chesnaught

Chesnaught as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Chesnaught as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Overgrow
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant (+ Atk, - Sp. Atk)
  • EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HP
  • Moveset: Seed Bomb, Belly Drum, Iron Defense, and Drain Punch
Chesnaught offers a more physical path. With Belly Drum, it can max out its Attack but lose half of its health. But with Drain Punch it regains the lost health. Iron Defense ensures it can tank Ting-Lu’s physical moves. Seed Bomb is a consistent STAB super-effective move, while Shell Bell provides a steady source of recovery.

3) Ogerpon

Ogerpon&#039;s in-game pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Ogerpon's in-game pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Defiant
  • Held Item: Metronome
  • Nature: Adamant (+ Atk, - Sp. Atk)
  • EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HP
  • Moveset: Ivy Cudgel, Horn Leech, Swords Dance, and Focus Energy
Ogerpon is an incredibly offensive counter to Ting-Lu. Use Swords Dance to buff its Attack stats, and then Horn Leech to maintain its HP. Ivy Cudgel gives consistent STAB super-effective damage consistently, and Focus Energy allows for critical hits to land more easily if necessary.

Ogerpon’s offensive pressure and Legendary stats contribute towards shortening the fight, making it one of the quickest methods of soloing Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Clearing the Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rewards players with rare and valuable items like Nuggets, Ability Patches, Exp. Candy, and Herba Mystica. While Shiny Ting-Lu itself won’t show up directly as a raid reward, participating contributes toward the global goal of unlocking it as a Mystery Gift.

