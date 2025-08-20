How to solo defeat Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now live to keep the players busy. From August 18, 2025, to August 31, 2025, this event gives players a difficult but rewarding challenge. Unlike in the regular format where you can encounter the boss after winning the raid, in this case, the shiny version of Ting-Lu will appear as a Mystery Gift distribution after its defeat one million times.

Ad

For players who want to solo Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, preparation is crucial. With the correct team setup and smart tactics, soloing in this raid is fully possible.

In this article, we’ll break down some of the most consistent options and how to maximize their potential in this raid.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Serperior

Ad

Trending

Serperior as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Contrary

Contrary Held Item: Metronome

Metronome Nature: Modest (+ Sp. Atk, - Atk)

Modest (+ Sp. Atk, - Atk) EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 HP

252 Def / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 HP Moveset: Leaf Storm, Giga Drain, Protect, and Reflect

Ad

Serperior excels in this battle thanks to its Contrary ability. Each time it uses Leaf Storm, instead of losing its Special Attack, it gains a buff. Serperior's Contrary also benefits from Ting-Lu's Snarl.

Reflect offers the team defensive buffs from physical damage, while Giga Drain maintains Serperior's health throughout the battle. Additionally, Metronome stacks up on damage if Leaf Storm or Giga Drain are used consecutively.

Also read: Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Ad

2) Chesnaught

Chesnaught as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Overgrow

Overgrow Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant (+ Atk, - Sp. Atk)

Adamant (+ Atk, - Sp. Atk) EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HP

252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HP Moveset: Seed Bomb, Belly Drum, Iron Defense, and Drain Punch

Ad

Chesnaught offers a more physical path. With Belly Drum, it can max out its Attack but lose half of its health. But with Drain Punch it regains the lost health. Iron Defense ensures it can tank Ting-Lu’s physical moves. Seed Bomb is a consistent STAB super-effective move, while Shell Bell provides a steady source of recovery.

Also read: 5 best Pokemon VGC teams from 2025 World Championships

3) Ogerpon

Ogerpon's in-game pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Defiant

Defiant Held Item: Metronome

Metronome Nature: Adamant (+ Atk, - Sp. Atk)

Adamant (+ Atk, - Sp. Atk) EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HP

252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HP Moveset: Ivy Cudgel, Horn Leech, Swords Dance, and Focus Energy

Ad

Ogerpon is an incredibly offensive counter to Ting-Lu. Use Swords Dance to buff its Attack stats, and then Horn Leech to maintain its HP. Ivy Cudgel gives consistent STAB super-effective damage consistently, and Focus Energy allows for critical hits to land more easily if necessary.

Ogerpon’s offensive pressure and Legendary stats contribute towards shortening the fight, making it one of the quickest methods of soloing Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon World Championships 2025: All winners, prize pool distribution, and more

Clearing the Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rewards players with rare and valuable items like Nuggets, Ability Patches, Exp. Candy, and Herba Mystica. While Shiny Ting-Lu itself won’t show up directly as a raid reward, participating contributes toward the global goal of unlocking it as a Mystery Gift.

Also read: Are Paradox Pokemon more powerful than Mega Evolutions?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨