How to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 11, 2025 11:34 GMT
How to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
How to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Trainers who wish to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are in luck, as the feat is achievable. These battles will take place in two phases: first, from midnight UTC on May 9, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on May 11, and then from midnight UTC on May 16 until 11:59 pm UTC on May 18.

Two creatures — Fire Tera Skeledirge and Ground Tera Quagsire — are best suited to deal with Steel Tera Metagross raids on their own. This article covers the strategies involved in soloing Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best counters and strategy to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Fire Tera Skeledirge

Skeledirge can solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC/Youtube@Osirus)
Skeledirge can solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC/Youtube@Osirus)

Build:

  • Tera type: Fire
  • Ability: Unaware
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA
  • Moveset: Protect, Curse, Torch Song, and Sunny Day

Strategy:

  • You need Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage.
  • Keep using Torch Song until you unlock Terastalization.
  • After this, set up Sunny Day to boost the power of Fire-type moves.
  • Then keep using Torch Song.
  • Once Metagross's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified. During this turn, use Protect.
  • After this, use Curse for a couple of rounds.
  • Keep using Torch Song until Metagross faints.
2) Ground Tera Quagsire

Quagsire can solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC/Youtube@Osirus)
Quagsire can solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC/Youtube@Osirus)

Build:

  • Tera type: Ground
  • Ability: Unaware
  • Held Item: Covert Cloak
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def
  • Moveset: Protect, Recover, Curse, and Earthquake

Strategy:

  • You don't need any specific partners for this raid.
  • For the first three turns, use Curse to boost your Attack and Defense stats by three stages.
  • Use Recover to gain back HP.
  • Start hitting Metagross with Earthquakes.
  • Once your Terastallization counter is over, use the feature.
  • Make sure to keep using Recover to stay healthy.
  • After Metagross disables your ability and resets your stats at 70% raid timer, use Protect to save yourself from getting knocked out from the subsequent Earthquake.
  • Next, use six rounds of Curse to max out your Attack, weaving in with Recover to stay alive.
  • Use Earthquake till you finish off Metagross.
Here's the list of the last few 7-star raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

