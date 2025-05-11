How to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers who wish to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are in luck, as the feat is achievable. These battles will take place in two phases: first, from midnight UTC on May 9, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on May 11, and then from midnight UTC on May 16 until 11:59 pm UTC on May 18.

Two creatures — Fire Tera Skeledirge and Ground Tera Quagsire — are best suited to deal with Steel Tera Metagross raids on their own. This article covers the strategies involved in soloing Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best counters and strategy to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Fire Tera Skeledirge

Skeledirge can solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC/Youtube@Osirus)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Build:

Tera type : Fire

: Fire Ability: Unaware

Unaware Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA

252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA Moveset: Protect, Curse, Torch Song, and Sunny Day

Strategy:

You need Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage.

Keep using Torch Song until you unlock Terastalization.

After this, set up Sunny Day to boost the power of Fire-type moves.

Then keep using Torch Song.

Once Metagross's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified. During this turn, use Protect.

After this, use Curse for a couple of rounds.

Keep using Torch Song until Metagross faints.

2) Ground Tera Quagsire

Quagsire can solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC/Youtube@Osirus)

Build:

Tera type : Ground

: Ground Ability: Unaware

Unaware Held Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def

4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def Moveset: Protect, Recover, Curse, and Earthquake

Strategy:

You don't need any specific partners for this raid.

For the first three turns, use Curse to boost your Attack and Defense stats by three stages.

Use Recover to gain back HP.

Start hitting Metagross with Earthquakes.

Once your Terastallization counter is over, use the feature.

Make sure to keep using Recover to stay healthy.

After Metagross disables your ability and resets your stats at 70% raid timer, use Protect to save yourself from getting knocked out from the subsequent Earthquake.

Next, use six rounds of Curse to max out your Attack, weaving in with Recover to stay alive.

Use Earthquake till you finish off Metagross.

Here's the list of the last few 7-star raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

