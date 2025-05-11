How to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers who wish to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are in luck, as the feat is achievable. These battles will take place in two phases: first, from midnight UTC on May 9, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on May 11, and then from midnight UTC on May 16 until 11:59 pm UTC on May 18.
Two creatures — Fire Tera Skeledirge and Ground Tera Quagsire — are best suited to deal with Steel Tera Metagross raids on their own. This article covers the strategies involved in soloing Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Best counters and strategy to solo Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
1) Fire Tera Skeledirge
Build:
- Tera type: Fire
- Ability: Unaware
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA
- Moveset: Protect, Curse, Torch Song, and Sunny Day
Strategy:
- You need Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage.
- Keep using Torch Song until you unlock Terastalization.
- After this, set up Sunny Day to boost the power of Fire-type moves.
- Then keep using Torch Song.
- Once Metagross's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified. During this turn, use Protect.
- After this, use Curse for a couple of rounds.
- Keep using Torch Song until Metagross faints.
2) Ground Tera Quagsire
Build:
- Tera type: Ground
- Ability: Unaware
- Held Item: Covert Cloak
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Def
- Moveset: Protect, Recover, Curse, and Earthquake
Strategy:
- You don't need any specific partners for this raid.
- For the first three turns, use Curse to boost your Attack and Defense stats by three stages.
- Use Recover to gain back HP.
- Start hitting Metagross with Earthquakes.
- Once your Terastallization counter is over, use the feature.
- Make sure to keep using Recover to stay healthy.
- After Metagross disables your ability and resets your stats at 70% raid timer, use Protect to save yourself from getting knocked out from the subsequent Earthquake.
- Next, use six rounds of Curse to max out your Attack, weaving in with Recover to stay alive.
- Use Earthquake till you finish off Metagross.
