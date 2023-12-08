How to unlock flying with Miraidon and Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC will bring a new form for Miraidon and Koraidon, where trainers will be able to fly and soar with them. The box Legendaries of Gen IX titles quickly became a hit with fans, with them being able to have one at the beginning of the game, depending on the version. Miraidon and Koraidon unlock new abilities throughout the campaign, like dashing, swimming, high jumping, gliding, and climbing.

The currently available information regarding flying with Miraidon and Koraidon was provided in the recently released The Indigo Disk trailer and the accompanying press release.

How to unlock flying with Koraidon and Miraidon in The Indigo Disk DLC

Once Scarlet and Violet's trainers have started The Indigo Disk DLC and made their way to Blueberry Academy, they will have the chance to fly with Koraidon and Miraidon. Before that, they will have to reach Amarys (a member of Blueberry's Elite Four) and the Elite Flying Time Trial set by her.

Elite Flying Time Trials (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the trials, players can be seen flying through hoops or rings on top of Miraidon or Koraidon. It is a quick glimpse, and not much can be discerned from the frames. It is likely players will have to soar through these rings and do so in a timely fashion.

According to the official description, the flying form of the Gen IX Legendaries will initially be temporary. We guess that they will only be available during the Flying Time Trails. This will become permanent later on when players have "made it far enough in their adventure," with Miraidon and Koraidon being able to fly any time trainers choose to.

Flying Koraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flying around on top of either Koraidon or Miraidon will provide players with a different perspective of the world of Paldea. The dev team is also introducing the Synchro Machine that allows trainers to take control and move around with Pokemon, including Flying-type.

We will update this article when more information becomes available upon the DLC's release. Meanwhile, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage:

