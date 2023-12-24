“I’d like to know how”: Pokemon GO player discusses Wyrdeer evolution and in-game information

Pokemon GO players are shocked to see that Stantler can evolve into Wyrdeer, and the latter’s Pokedex entry has unusual information. The community members on Reddit discussed how a Johto region Stantler can evolve into a Hisuian region Wyrdeer in Niantic’s mobile game. The Pokemon must have a Hisuian form to get a Wyrdeer. One cannot trigger the evolution in the title; however, the in-game information shows that one can actually do that. To this, one user on Reddit, @ImNotReallyANerd, said:

“I’d like to know how”

Trainers have no clues whatsoever on how to do that, and the Pokedex has weird info on Wyrdeer's evolution. This article will go through the discussion on the Reddit post regarding the topic and how Niantic might devise a solution to address this mysterious evolution mechanic.

Pokemon GO players ponder on Wyrdeer evolution and Pokedex information

A Reddit user, u/ImNotReallyANerd, posted a screenshot of Wyrdeer Pokedex's information, showing Stantler can evolve in Pokemon GO, which raised several questions about the evolution mechanic. On top of that, users also wanted to know how Niantic would come up with a satisfactory clarification regarding Wyrdeer's in-game details.

Replying to this thread, user u/Agreeable_Falcon1044 responded by saying the situation is similar to that of a Kleavor’s evolution. Its Pokedex entry states that Scyther evolves into Kleavor, but one cannot trigger evolution in the game as of writing. Another user commented why the Pokemon cannot be evolved in PoGO.

A user, U/sporeegg, reacted by saying that Niantic might introduce new items to make up for Wyrdeer's evolution. Following this sub-Reddit thread, another user, u/WizardingWorld97, talked about the possibility of a Space-Time Distortion lure, similar to how Glacial, Moss, and Magnetic lures unlock evolutions.

While Space-Time Distortion appears to be a conceivable method to address this debate, it also seems inappropriate since Pokemon GO is not based on the Hisuian region like the Legend Arceus. So, the community members further discussed what Niantic could possibly do.

The mobile game has already introduced several Hisuian forms. To this, u/WarhammerGeek commented about the practicable requirements for Wyrdeer's evolution by saying:

Responding to the comment, u/WizardingWorld97 clarifies that some Pocket Monsters are able to evolve because they have their own base regional variants:

The responses to the post are mostly focused on how the company might introduce a new evolution mechanic. While some comments showed concern about Wyrdeer's in-game info, others mocked Niantic for its clever tactics with the new debut.

The creature was introduced on December 23, 2023, as a three-star Raid boss through the Winter Wonderland event. The event hosted a Special Raid Day dedicated to celebrating the newly arrived Wyrdeer in the game. To this, some users responded:

As of this writing, we do not know why Pokemon GO developers debuted Wyrdeer without resolving the previous evolution issues.