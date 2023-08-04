"I miss adventure week": Pokemon GO player left complaining about "boring normal looking birds" after event ends

Pokemon GO has been a beloved mobile game since its release, captivating players of all ages with its augmented reality gameplay and the thrill of collecting Pokemon in the real world. Niantic, the mastermind behind the game, often introduces special events to keep players excited about their Pokemon journey. One of these events, Adventure Week, often leaves a lasting impression on trainers worldwide.

However, after the recent Adventure Week 2023 came to a close, u/LostYooper906 took to Reddit to voice their disappointment about the abrupt return to common Pokemon spawns. Many others agreed with what the Redditor had to say and expressed that the game becomes stagnant if there are no active events.

Is Pokemon GO boring without events?

Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Adventure Week 2023 was one of the most eagerly anticipated events in Pokemon GO, and some even believe that it was the best event to occur in the augmented reality game. The event focused on Rock-type Pokemon, mainly Fossil variants, giving trainers ample opportunities to catch highly sought-after creatures like Tyrant, Amaura, Kabuto, and Aerodactyl.

The event also gave players the opportunity to encounter Mega Tyranitar for the first time in the game through raid battles. Additionally, the chance to encounter shiny versions of these Rock-types further fueled excitement among collectors.

During the event, PokeStops granted additional items, encouraging players to explore new places, hatch eggs, and complete research tasks. This combination of thrilling spawns and rewards truly made Adventure Week a standout event on the Pokemon GO calendar.

Complaints arise on Reddit

After Adventure Week in Pokemon GO ended, some players expressed disappointment at the return of less exciting spawns. The Reddit thread titled "I Miss Adventure Week" became a platform for trainers to voice their discontent.

Players have mentioned their frustration at being flooded with very common rodent and bird spawns like Yungoos, Bidoof, Bunnelby, and Pidegey after the event came to an end.

The consensus among trainers was a desire for Niantic to maintain the spirit of Adventure Week beyond its conclusion.

The event brought a sense of discovery and accomplishment that players cherished, aligning with the game's core principle of encouraging exploration.

Adventure Week was a remarkable event that breathed life into the title, offering trainers an exhilarating experience filled with rare Rock-type Pokemon and shiny encounters. However, once the event came to an end, some players on Reddit were not looking forward to returning to mundane spawns.

However, Niantic's commitment to creating a dynamic and immersive game means that players may be able to look forward to future events that could once again ignite their spirit of adventure.