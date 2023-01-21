Is Mew available in the wild in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Mew is known to be one of the most celebrated Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. The mythical Pokemon is widely loved and greatly important to the entire franchise. Said to possess the genetic composition of all Pocket Monsters, it is also capable of making itself invisible whenever it wants.

In Pokemon GO, Mew has an average stat spread of 210 attacking power, 210 defense, and 225 stamina power. The Pocket Monster is one of the rarest catches in the game and is highly elusive. However, players are always looking for ways or wondering if they can catch a Mew in current times.

The most common concern among players is whether it can be caught in the wild. Below is everything you need to know about it.

Can Pokemon GO trainers encounter Mew lurking in the wild?

Mew has been a Pocket Monster of extreme mystery surrounding it since its debut. It is even more prominent in Pokemon GO, as players keep looking for different ways to catch the monster. You're mistaken if you think it can be caught in the wild. Mew isn’t available for capture in the wild, and there have been no records of anyone randomly bumping into one of these rare catches.

However, the Mythical Pocket Monster can be encountered with a different approach instead of the wild. Pokemon GO trainers can access the opportunity to encounter Mew through a special research quest. A Mythical Discovery is a much older special request in the game, but there are still ways for players to participate.

Only available to new players that are Level 15 and have completed enough of Professor Willow's quests, the special research has a list of objectives that need to be completed. Players need to thoroughly complete each of these difficult objectives for a chance to encounter the mythical Mew.

Below are all the objectives for the Pokemon GO Special Research Quest: A Mythical Discovery.

Stage One:

Spin 10 PokeStops.

Catch 5 Pokemon.

Transfer 5 Pokemon.

Stage Two:

Achieve 10 Great Throws.

Earn 2 Candies while walking with a Buddy.

Hatch 2 eggs.

Stage Three:

Reach Level 15.

Battle in 2 Gyms.

Participate in 2 Raid Battles.

Stage Four:

Evolve 20 Pokemon.

Earn 3 Candies while walking with a Buddy.

Earn a Silver Kanto Medal.

Stage Five:

Capture 10 Ghost-type Pokemon.

Do 20 Great Throws.

Find and capture a Ditto.

Stage Six:

Reach Level 25.

Participate in 10 Raid Battles.

Find, catch, and evolve a Magikarp.

Stage Seven:

Catch 50 Pokemon while using a Berry.

Perform one Excellent Curved Throw.

Earn a Kanto Gold Medal.

Stage Eight:

Capture Mythical Pokemon Mew.

The rewards for catching Mew through a special research quest, "A Mythical Discovery," are immense, and Pokemon GO players are rewarded with precious items and resources after completing each step. After completing the special research quest, players will finally be able to encounter a Mew in Pokemon GO. Trainers can earn a Super Incubator with 10,000 Stardust, 40,000 EXP, and 20 Mew Candy as the final rewards.

While there is no possibility of encountering Mew in the wild, players can still get their hands on it through this Special Research. You have to be patient and complete all the tasks perfectly.

