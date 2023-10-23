Is Mimikyu worth it in Pokemon Unite?

In the constantly evolving world of Pokemon Unite, Mimikyu's arrival in the recent patch is a breath of fresh air. The Ghost/Fairy type is classified as a Melee All-Rounder that causes Physical Attacks on opponents. However, getting hold of this 'mon won't come cheap as Mimikyu currently costs 575 Aeos Gems and will be available for 14,000 Aeos Coins later.

In this article, we'll discuss whether you should invest in Mimikyu and if it's worth spending on this spectral trickster for your Pokemon Unite adventures.

Mimikyu is one of the most enjoyable releases in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite recently saw a significant balance patch that surprised the community. Some top-tier Pokemon were nerfed, and some less popular picks got buffed. In this ever-shifting title, Mimikyu has made its debut, and the community says it is one of the most enjoyable releases they've played in a while.

While it's not a game-breaking powerhouse, it's far from useless. Players have had games with impressive KO streaks, putting Mimikyu's versatility in the spotlight. It's a breath of fresh air compared to past releases that feel like an easy path to victory.

How does Mimikyu fair in Pokemon Unite?

Mimikyu general overview and game stats. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Unite, Mimikyu falls under the 'intermediate difficulty' category, but it's a bit tricky to master. It combines elements of both All-Rounders and Speedsters. The 'mon seems to aim for the burst damage of Speedsters while allowing you to engage in brawls, but it's somewhat squishier than expected. For those who enjoy a fast and high-damage playstyle, Mimikyu hits the sweet spot.

Overall performance of Mimikyu's moveset

Mimikyu boasts a standout skill called Shadow Sneak, making it one of the most nifty moves in the game. Not only can you chain a ridiculous number of KOs, but can also traverse the map in exciting and quick ways, adding an element of surprise to your gameplay.

The ease with which you can sweep Wild Pokemon is outstanding, thanks to its Shadow Claw and Shadow Sneak combo. This ensures farming at a breakneck pace.

Trick Room is an option, but its utility may be situational. Overall, the Shadow build allows you to deal great damage and maneuver with finesse.

Mimikyu's Unite Move

Mimikyu's Unite Move is a real treat that doesn't feel overpowered. It's still a strong yet balanced move, which is great for maintaining a fun and competitive gaming environment. It adds to the excitement without tipping the scales too far in anyone's favor.

The recent patch fix balances multiple aspects of the game. If you're looking for a Pokemon that can offer versatility, high-skill expression, and exciting gameplay, Mimikyu is a fantastic choice. However, ensure it aligns with your preferred playstyle before adding to your roster.

Mimikyu is a strong and balanced addition to Pokemon Unite. If its unique blend of skills and playful gameplay sounds enticing, consider adding this Pokemon to your team.