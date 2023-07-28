Is Shiny Druddigon available in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players can now encounter Druddigon after years of its disappearance. It has arrived in the Raid Battles, and those who know few details about the event gain a competitive edge. Trainers can encounter it in the 3-star raids along with Regidrago, a 5-star Raid Boss. Since the event will conclude on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10 AM local time, grabbing this opportunity is beneficial.

Yes, Druddigon's Original and Shiny variants are available in Pokemon GO. Although defeating this monster is challenging, players can learn a few tips and tricks from this article. Here is how trainers can encounter Shiny Druddigon in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Shiny Druddigon in Pokemon GO?

Druddingon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To encounter Shiny Druddigon, players must first defeat the Original variant by participating in the ongoing raids. The Combat Power (CP) of the Raid Boss will differ if the raid zone has Windy Weather conditions. If not, it will have a max CP of 1481 to 1561. Learning about its weaknesses, resistance, and counters is handy as it helps players encounter Shiny Druddigon.

Here is the table to show Druddigon's weaknesses and resistances:

Druddigon/Shiny Variant Pokemon types Weakness Dragon, Fairy, and Ice Resistance Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water

How to counter Druddigon in Pokemon GO?

Druddigon as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Druddigon is a solo Dragon-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3088, 213 Attack, 170 Defense, and 180 Stamina. Exploiting its weaknesses is one way to go, and the other is to build up a strong battle team. The more powerful the player's battle party is, the more advantage they gain over the boss. Trainers can only achieve this if they are willing to prepare before the clash.

We can exploit its Dragon-type weaknesses, overwhelm its max CP, counter-attack the attack, break the defense, and observe if Druddigon can withstand countering moves. That said, here are some counters for it in Pokemon GO.

1) Mega counters: Pokemon that can mega evolve, and their counter moves:

Mega Salamence : Dragon Tail and Dracometer

: Dragon Tail and Dracometer Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Charm and Dazzling Gleam Mega Latias: Dragon Meter and Outrage

Dragon Meter and Outrage Mega X Charizard: Dragon Breathe and Dragon Claw

Dragon Breathe and Dragon Claw Mega Glalie : Ice Shard and Avalanche

: Ice Shard and Avalanche Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut and Dazzling Gleam

Psycho Cut and Dazzling Gleam Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Dragon Claw

Fury Cutter and Dragon Claw Mega Altaria: Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam

Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

2) Non-Shadow counters: Pokemon that are Original variants with counterattacks:

Primal Ground: Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades

Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Salamence: Dragon Tail and Outage

Dragon Tail and Outage Palkia: Dragon Tail and Draco Meter

Dragon Tail and Draco Meter Dialga: Dragon Breathe and Draco Meter

Dragon Breathe and Draco Meter Kyurem: Dragon Breath and Glactice

Dragon Breath and Glactice Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Zekrom: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Reshiram: Dragon Tail and Outrage

3) Shadow counters: Pokemon that are Shadow variants with counter-attacks:

Shadow Dragonite : Dragon Tail and Outrage

: Dragon Tail and Outrage Shadow Garchomp : Dragon Tail and Outrage

: Dragon Tail and Outrage Shadow Salamence : Dragon Tail and Outrage

: Dragon Tail and Outrage Shadow Latios : Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

: Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Shadow Mamoswine : Powder and Avalanche

: Powder and Avalanche Shadow Weavile : Ice Shard and Avalanche

: Ice Shard and Avalanche Shadow Gardevoir : Charm and Dazzling Gleam

: Charm and Dazzling Gleam Shadow Latias : Dragon Tail and Outrage

: Dragon Tail and Outrage Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Druddigon has returned to Raid Battles after its long absence. Until August 4, 2023, Pokemon GO trainers can encounter this elusive Pokemon, including its Shiny variant. To increase Shiny odds, exploit Raid Boss' weaknesses and build a powerful battle party.