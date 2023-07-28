How to defeat Regidrago solo in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has brought back the Dragon-type titan Regidrago for another round of raid battles lasting from July 25 - August 4, 2023. Previously, trainers were only been able to encounter this creature in Elite Raids, but they can now do so in 5-star raids in addition to finding the creature as a GO Battle League reward. The raids, in particular, provide an excellent opportunity to beat and catch Regidrago.

As a 5-star raid boss, Regidrago is certainly no slouch in battle. However, this creature isn't as imposing as some of its counterparts in the same raiding category. With the right strategies, you can beat Regidrago and capture it during the raid, and some players can even do it solo.

If you hope to beat Regidrago alone, you'll have to pull out all the stops.

Defeating Regidrago solo in 5-star raids in Pokemon GO

When battling a boss like Regidrago solo in Pokemon GO, you will have to bring your very best counters to the battle. If your team isn't composed of high CP, maximum or near-max IV stats, and high-damage/high-energy movesets, the raid can quickly fall apart.

In addition to using the most powerful Pokemon you have when it comes to CP and stats, those who have the energy to initiate Mega Evolutions should utilize them. A Mega-Evolved Pokemon can make all the difference when taking on Regidrago and defeating it with plenty of time left to spare on the clock.

Pokemon counters to use to beat Regidrago in Pokemon GO

As a Dragon-type in Pokemon GO, Regidrago is weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves. If you match attacks of those types to a user of the same element, they'll also trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase their damage output. If you plan on beating Regidrago, utilizing STAB is more of a requirement than a suggestion.

Furthermore, while Regidrago is weak to Dragon-type attacks, it can also deal super effective damage to a wide range of Dragon-type opponents. If you decide to use a Dragon-type for this solo raid, you need to be aware of this weakness and account for it or avoid it entirely and stick to Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon.

In summation, you will need to use your highest CP and IV counters, preferably those who can Mega Evolve. It also goes without saying that not just any Dragon/Fairy/Ice-type will do, so it's worth checking the best possible Pocket Monsters to take down Regidrago in a solo raid:

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Salamence

Mega Latios/Latias

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Charizard X

Mega Altaria

Mega Dialga

Rayquaza

Zekrom

Kyurem

Garchomp

Haxorus

Palkia

Dragonite

Reshiram

Mamoswine

Zacian

Galarian Darmanitan

Togekiss

Glaceon

Sylveon

As previously noted, if you are going to use Dragon-types, it's better to utilize picks like Dialga since it won't be weak to Regidrago's Dragon-type moveset. Otherwise, the Mega Evolutions are likely your best bet. However, utilizing Fairy and Ice-types negates the need to worry about Regidrago's attacks dealing super effective damage.

Best moves to beat Regidrago solo in Pokemon GO raids

Picking the best Pokemon to solo Regidrago is one thing, but you won't get far with these counters if you aren't utilizing the right moves since you won't be dealing optimum damage. As a result, Regidrago may even be able to outlast the raid timer. The good news is that there are plenty of moves worth using that can get the solo raiding job taken care of.

These attacks blend quality energy generation with damage output, giving you the ability to hammer away at Regidrago and slam it with both Fast and Charged Moves and super effective damage. Even with its raid boss boosts, if you activate STAB and using the following moves, it shouldn't last long:

Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Dragon Tail

Draco Meteor

Dragon Breath

Dragon Claw

Outrage

Frost Breath

Avalanche

Powder Snow

Weather Ball

Dragon Pulse

Breaking Swipe

Glaciate

Ice Fang

Play Rough

How to raid and defeat Regidrago in Pokemon GO

Once you have your raid pass and battle team assembled, all that's left is to enter the Regidrago raid at a nearby Pokestop and begin the battle. By sticking to the suggestions above, you should be in an excellent position to take down Regidrago without outside assistance.

For a few final preparatory notes, you may want to use the time in the raid lobby to make sure you're ready. Ensure that all Pokemon in the raid party are at full health and have been powered up as much as possible. Once the lobby timer hits zero, you'll have to be ready for the fight. Here are some things you keep in mind during the Pokemon GO battle:

Utilize your bulkiest counters first, as you lose precious time in the raid if your lineup wipes out and you have to step out to heal and revive them. Keep an eye on Regidrago's attacks. While its Fast Moves aren't worth avoiding, be sure to time your swipe dodges when Regidrago fires off its Charged Moves. If you absolutely need extra energy, stop dodging attacks and let Regidrago hit your Pokemon. This will provide them energy to fire off additional Charged Moves. However, it's best to avoid this tactic until absolutely necessary.

It might take a few tries, but with all of the best-laid plans in place, you should be able to dominate Regidrago in a raid relatively quickly. Compared to other 5-star raid bosses in Pokemon GO, this Dragon-type titan is hardly the most difficult to overcome.