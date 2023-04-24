Is Stunfisk good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Thanks to Pokemon GO's Limited Research Day on April 23, 2023, plenty of trailers have acquired both Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk, so it's only reasonable to think that players will want to use these creatures in battle.

In terms of PvP formats, Galarian Stunfisk undoubtedly has a stellar reputation among Pokemon GO players. But what about the Unovan original? Put plainly, standard Stunfisk doesn't quite measure up to its Galar region counterpart. However, that certainly shouldn't discredit the creature as a viable PvP option, particularly in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Since Pokemon GO players likely have a few more Stunfisks these days, it's worth analyzing just how useful it can be in PvP.

How good is Stunfisk in Pokemon GO's PvP formats?

At maximum projected stats, Stunfisk has great defense and stamina in Pokemon GO proportionate to its maximum CP. Durability tends to be favored quite a bit in PvP, making Stunfisk a great pick in the event that trainers don't have its Galarian counterpart available.

Stunfisk's unique Electric/Ground typing may confuse some opponents when it comes to elemental type matchups as well. Its learnable moveset is also worth commending, as a combination of Electric and Ground-type attacks can deal with many opponents seen in the PvP meta for Great and Ultra League.

It's worth noting that Stunfisk's learnable moves are incredibly spammy and capable of dealing quick damage while generating plenty of energy. Stunfisk's Charged Moves like Mud Bomb and Discharge are also considerably proficient at baiting an enemy's shields while still dealing quality damage to non-shielded targets.

Due to its learnable moves and elemental typing, Stunfisk (despite being an Electric/Ground-type) is somewhat comparable to the "mud boi" meta that includes Ground/Water-types like Swampert.

Although Stunfisk's stats and movesets allow it to perform quite well in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra PvP leagues, it should be kept far away from the Master League. The species' maximum stats and CP simply can't measure up to the heavy hitters in the top-tier league, as many of its opponents would be Legendary or Mythic Pokemon capable of easily dispatching it in just a few strikes. Be that as it may, Stunfisk's ability to hold its own in Great/Ultra League shouldn't be discredited, and trainers should consider its viability when formulating ranked battle teams.

Obviously, in most situations, Pokemon GO fans will want to look to Galarian Stunfisk first and foremost. However, if that option isn't available, the original Stunfisk deserves a good look due to its inherent tankiness and moveset potential. It may not suit every team composition, but it should definitely receive a nod at the very least. Ideally, this Stunfisk being used should also have the highest IV stats that a trainer can find, as a lower-IV individual will certainly be losing out on one of the most pointed reasons why Stunfisk performs well in PvP.

At the end of the day, the final decision regarding which creature makes a PvP team's lineup comes down to each Pokemon GO player, and if Stunfisk doesn't align with your overall battle strategy, then it's not necessary to include it in your team.

