5 major highlights from the Pokemon Horizons Sparkling of Terapagos Arc

Pokemon Horizons' Sparkling of Terapagos arc concluded on March 29, 2024, with the end of Episode 45. When the Terastal Debut arc picks up on April 12, 2024, our heroes will be in quite different situations as they continue on their journey. However, since a few weeks are left until the new arc premieres in Japan, taking a look at the series' second arc upon completion doesn't hurt.

From trekking across the Pokemon world to learning more about Terapagos and the ancient explorer Lucius, Pokemon Horizons' second narrative arc covered much ground. While listing every exciting moment might be unfeasible, let's look at some of the most thrilling and impactful moments in the Sparkling of Terapagos arc.

5 of the best moments in Pokemon Horizons' Sparkling of Terapagos arc

1) Diana Gives Liko Lucius' Belt

Liko receives the belt of the legendary explorer Lucius in Pokemon Horizons Episode 26 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the first episode of Pokemon Horizons' Sparkling of Terapagos arc, after Liko speaks with her grandmother about Terapagos and the famed explorer Lucius, she decides that she'll reunite Lucius' six companion Pokemon known as the Six Heroes. In doing so, she hopes that Terapagos can reunite with Lucius and its former comrades in the paradise of Lakua, and her friends offer to help.

To assist her on her journey, Liko's grandmother Diana gives her the belt that Lucius once wore on his adventures. It's a major moment for Liko, signifying her grandmother's faith in her to complete her goal and grow into a trainer as renowned as Lucius himself. She may not be there yet, but receiving the belt certainly emboldened her resolve for the future.

2) Capturing Lucius' Lapras

Lucius' Lapras led a group of Pokemon pirates in Pokemon Horizons Episode 31-32 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On their quest to find the Six Heroes, the Rising Volt Tacklers encountered a vengeful Lapras out at sea leading a group of pirate Pokemon, attacking sailors and swiping their food. Lapras' ability to produce mist allowed this behavior, drawing sailors off track before plundering their vessels. However, that all changed when the Brave Olivine touched down in the same waters Lapras frequented.

After pursuing Lapras back to its cove, Terapagos could speak to its former comrade, sharing a vision of tearful remembrance of Lucius. After providing some tasty food for the Pokemon pirates, Lapras offered to be caught by Liko, signaling a major step in the Pokemon Horizons heroes' journey to assemble all six of Lucius' companions to find Lakua.

3) Dot Defeats Her Mother to Stay on the Brave Olivine

Dot reveals her full face and battles Bianca in Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dot may have arguably been the character with the most growth in Pokemon Horizons' second arc, as she gained new Pokemon partners, learned to be more open and friendly on the Brave Olivine, and ultimately fought not to leave the Rising Volt Tacklers in Episode 41. When Dot's mom came to visit, it was revealed that Dot's original stay was intended to be temporary.

Fortunately, Dot growing closer to her friends and catching new Pokemon partners brought her closer to the Brave Olivine as her home. By teaming up with Quaxly, Dot defeated her mother Bianca's Midnight Forme Lycanroc, winning her mother over and allowing her to stay with the Rising Volt Tacklers as long as she wanted.

4) The Battles Against the Black Rayquaza

Battling the Black Rayquaza proved to be a recurring problem in this Pokemon Horizons arc (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Out of all of Lucius' Six Heroes, none proved to be as difficult to face as the Black Rayquaza. This shiny legendary Pokemon popped up at some of the most inopportune times, dealing heavy damage with its raging Dragon-type attacks and knocking around both the Rising Volt Tacklers and the sinister Explorers alike. However, our heroes managed to make progress against this recurring threat.

Ultimately, although the Black Rayquaza fled once again at the end of the Sparkling of Terapagos arc, our Pokemon Horizons protagonists fared much better in Episode 45 compared to their other meetings with the legendary dragon. It remains an elusive goal on the path to Lakua, but at least Liko, Roy, and their friends are making measurable progress.

5) Liko's Sprigatito Evolves into Floragato

Liko's Sprigatito took its next evolutionary step in Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When all seemed lost in Pokemon Horizons Episode 45, watchers got to witness Liko's Sprigatito pull out all the stops when it mattered most. During the battle against the Black Rayquaza at the end of the arc, Liko's Sprigatito evolved into Floragato, increasing in power that proved to be pivotal in pushing back the Black Rayquaza and sparing the Rising Volt Tacklers from further danger.

Floragato was also seen in previews for the upcoming Terastal Debut arc, so there's little doubt that it will continue to grow and learn alongside Liko, and perhaps even evolve into Meowscarada before long. Given what the Rising Volt Tacklers have ahead of them, another evolution would give Liko a perfect ally for her continued journey.

